South Africa: Two Somali Nationals Injured in Armed Robbery in South Africa's Rustenburg

20 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Rustenburg, South Africa — Two Somali nationals were injured in an armed robbery late Monday in the town of Rustenburg, located in South Africa's North West province, local community leaders said.

The victims were reportedly working at their shop when armed assailants stormed the premises, opening fire and injuring both men.

One of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is said to be in critical condition.

"They were immediately taken to JST Hospital in Rustenburg," said Mostapha Shirwac, chairman of the Somali community in North West province, confirming the incident.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the attack and have launched an investigation into the robbery, which is the latest in a string of violent assaults targeting foreign-owned businesses in the area.

The Somali community in South Africa has frequently raised concerns about deteriorating security conditions and has urged authorities to do more to protect small business owners, many of whom operate under constant threat of violence.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.