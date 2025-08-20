South Africa: Two Somali Nationals Injured in Armed Robbery in South Africa's Rustenburg

Rustenburg, South Africa — Two Somali nationals were injured in an armed robbery late Monday in the town of Rustenburg, located in South Africa's North West province, local community leaders said.

The victims were reportedly working at their shop when armed assailants stormed the premises, opening fire and injuring both men.

One of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is said to be in critical condition.

"They were immediately taken to JST Hospital in Rustenburg," said Mostapha Shirwac, chairman of the Somali community in North West province, confirming the incident.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the attack and have launched an investigation into the robbery, which is the latest in a string of violent assaults targeting foreign-owned businesses in the area.

The Somali community in South Africa has frequently raised concerns about deteriorating security conditions and has urged authorities to do more to protect small business owners, many of whom operate under constant threat of violence.