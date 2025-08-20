Somalia: Somali Government Faces Mounting Criticism As Its 4-Year Term Nears End

Mogadishu, Aug 20 — Somalia's federal government, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is facing growing accusations of rights violations, forced evictions, and misuse of state power, as his presidential term approaches its final stretch.

Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and several former Somali presidents have publicly accused the administration of systematically oppressing the very citizens it swore to protect.

In a press conference in Mogadishu on Tuesday, the former leaders alleged that the government has been involved in illegal land grabs, forced displacement of poor families, and the exploitation of state institutions to serve narrow political or financial interests--particularly in the capital, Mogadishu.

"These actions constitute a betrayal of public trust," Khaire said. "Instead of upholding the rule of law, the government is actively undermining it, especially by targeting vulnerable communities."

The former officials warned that the continued abuses could fuel public unrest and potentially spark a mass uprising in Mogadishu, as frustration among civilians reaches a boiling point.

Residents in several parts of the capital have already expressed growing anger over what they describe as systematic marginalization, accusing security forces of executing evictions without due process, often at the expense of low-income families.

The federal government has not yet issued an official response to the allegations.

With national elections expected in the coming months, the political climate is becoming increasingly tense, raising fears of a deepening standoff between the government and opposition forces--as well as possible instability on the streets.