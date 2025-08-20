Ethiopia Reinforces Climate Diplomacy Through Green Legacy Initiative

With significant geopolitical consequences, the climate issue is one of the biggest problems of the twenty-first century. Right now, the planet is expected to get significantly warmer. A larger role for foreign policy in international climate policy, specifically through climate diplomacy, is justified because of the substantial implications for the foreign policy agenda.

Hence, states use climate diplomacy as a diplomatic tool to fight global climate change, including negotiating and enforcing international agreements, policies, and cooperative mechanisms. It helps support the international climate change regime, such as risk assessment, addressing cross-cutting concerns, and fostering dialogue and peace. Climate diplomacy aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to climate impacts, and promote sustainable development.

Additionally, negotiating and implementing international accords, encouraging collaboration and communication, incorporating climate change into foreign policy, and tackling the effects of climate change are also goals of climate diplomacy.

It also strives to enhance institutional capacity, promote sustainable development, and manage climate-related risks, including the creation of risk assessment and management strategies to address the possible effects of climate change on diverse sectors and areas. In essence, climate diplomacy is a critical tool for managing the complex challenges of climate change on a global scale, necessitating coordinated international action and recognizing the interdependence of climate and other global concerns.

Hence, addressing one of the most important issues of our day requires climate and environmental diplomacy. To effectively mitigate the effects of climate change and advance sustainable development, governments, international organizations, civil society, and the corporate sector must work together. Nations can strive toward a more resilient and sustainable future for the globe by committing to and acting as a single unit.

According to the 2016 "CLIMATE DIPLOMACY IN AFRICA" article by the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), "Climate change is real and happening faster than we thought - with devastating consequences for the African continent. Delaying action renders lower climate danger levels impossible. Climate diplomacy bridges the gap between national interest arguments and international cooperation. It ensures an accurate assessment of other countries' interests and intentions, as well as the possibility of reaching an agreement. This is critical for developing ties between domestic, foreign, and international climate policies. African political leadership has acknowledged the need and timeliness of Africa actively engaging in climate diplomacy through a coordinated, unified position, as well as designing robust policy measures for a collaborative effort to face difficult climate change concerns."

Given the substantial effects of climate change on its economy, agriculture, and general development, Ethiopia has been actively involved in climate and environmental diplomacy. The nation has taken a number of actions and plans to combat climate change and advance sustainable growth.

Ethiopia has demonstrated its international commitments in addition to its domestic and local initiatives to mitigate climate change. In its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), for example, Ethiopia, a party to the Paris Agreement, pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 64% by 2030 in comparison to a business-as-usual scenario. By implementing a number of adaptation strategies, the nation hopes to increase its resilience to the effects of climate change.

Additionally, Ethiopia contributes significantly to the African Union's climate change initiatives, such as the African Adaptation Initiative, which aims to increase resilience throughout the continent.

The country is also utilizing its rich renewable energy resources, including hydroelectric, wind, and solar energy. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a major project that would generate electricity for both domestic and export markets, thereby contributing to regional energy security and economic development.

Additionally, the country is engaged in knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives to mitigate climate change. Ethiopia is making investment to help stakeholders and local populations have a better understanding of climate change and its effects. This covers awareness campaigns, workshops, and training courses. In order to exchange experiences and gain insight from other countries' best practices in climate action, the nation has also prepared and taken part in international forums and conferences.

The country also takes an active position in regional leadership initiatives. As a member of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and other regional agencies, Ethiopia has taken the lead in encouraging regional climate cooperation. This includes projects focused on trans boundary water management, food security, and disaster risk reduction.

The green legacy initiative is another significant and practical aspect of Ethiopia's climate and environmental diplomacy. This effort was originally intended to promote reforestation and land restoration throughout the country. This effort, which began in 2019, aims to plant billions of trees around the country to battle deforestation, repair degraded regions, and increase biodiversity. The idea has attracted international recognition and support.

The initiative's scope and activities gradually expand over time. It offers tree seedlings not just in the IGAD region, but also in Nigeria. More significantly, the first group of youth, who share Ethiopia's green legacy initiative experience with Pakistan under the "Planting Brotherhood" program, departed for Pakistan.

Launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the green legacy initiative is one of the world's largest tree-planting campaigns. It has planted over 40 billion seedlings in Ethiopia in the last six years and has been recognized as a model for climate action, food security, and sustainable development.

This year, Ethiopia set a new record by planting over 714.7 million seedlings in a single day, contributing to its target of 7.5 billion trees during the current rainy season.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Adwa Victory Museum, Prosperity Party Youth Wing President Aklilu Tadesse said the first youth delegation, beginning with Pakistan, will continue the planting program in seven countries shortly. The group will promote Ethiopia's green development model while fostering people-to-people ties, he added.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Atif Sharif Mian, praised Ethiopia's achievements in environmental restoration, saying Pakistan has much to learn from the Ethiopian initiative. Noting that the two countries face similar environmental challenges and share strong agricultural sectors, he pointed out opportunities for collaboration in climate change adaptation, reforestation, and climate-resilient agriculture. "Ethiopia's experience in restoring degraded lands is exemplary," the ambassador said, adding that "Pakistan is ready to share its technological expertise in Agriculture and sustainable farming."

Women and Social Affairs State Minister Muna Ahmed said the outreach will strengthen global cooperation on environmental protection and deepen bilateral relations. Hence, the youth delegation to Pakistan aims to enhance Ethiopia's international image and strengthen ties with host nations, alongside tree planting activities.

In general, Ethiopia's efforts in environmental and climate diplomacy demonstrate its dedication to combating climate change and advancing sustainable development objectives. Ethiopia seeks to strengthen resilience against the effects of climate change and make a constructive contribution to world climate action through national policy, international cooperation, renewable energy projects, and community participation.

Because of this, the drive into Pakistan has drawn both Ethiopians and foreigners. In the past, Ethiopian youth have planted saplings in neighboring countries as part of cross-border initiatives.

BY EPHREM ANDARGACHEW

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 20 AUGUST 2025