Zimbabwe: Traffic Diversion in Mabvuku From September for Interchange Construction - Transport Ministry Announces

TRAFFIC in the Mabvuku area will be diverted to detour routes from 9 September 2025 to pave way for construction of the Mabvuku Interchange, the Transport Ministry has announced.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of motorists and construction workers while rehabilitation works progress.

"The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to inform the motoring public and all road users that traffic will be diverted to detour routes for the Mabvuku Interchange construction project.

"Detour will be opened to traffic on Tuesday,9 September 2025, to facilitate smooth and safe rehabilitation works.

"This temporary diversion has been necessitated by the commencement of the construction of the Mabvuku Interchange, ensuring the safety of both motorists and construction personnel while allowing progress on the upgrades.

"Clear signage will be in place to guide motorists through the alternative routes.

"The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public's patience and cooperation during this period," the statement reads.

Three months ago, during the commissioning of the Trabablas Interchange, formerly known as Mbudzi Roundabout, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that the government would build new multiple interchanges at busy road points across Harare.

These include Mabvuku Junction, several spots along Harare Drive and at major traffic circles like Westgate and Kuwadzana.