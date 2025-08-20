South Africa: Cape Town Airport Border Agents Double in Capacity, Under DA-Government Partnership for Delivery

19 August 2025
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Willie Aucamp MP - DA National Spokesperson

The Democratic Alliance (DA) sees the near-doubling in capacity of Border Management Authority (BMA) immigration officials at Cape Town International Airport as a shining example of a DA-government partnership. This initiative will ensure international visitors will experience a much smoother arrival experience, and, additionally, it will lead to a boost in job creation in the province.

The initiative was officially launched yesterday by DA representatives in national, provincial, and local government, namely: Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

A total of 48 assistant port control officers will be seconded by the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Provincial Government respectively to nearly double the processing capacity at Cape Town International Airport - where issues of slow border processing have been affecting tourist and business travel experiences for too long.

This intervention by the DA's Dr Leon Schreiber, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and Alan Winde will see immigration processing capacity at Cape Town airport rise from 66 people to 114 people. The BMA is responsible for ensuring efficient traveler processing and to prevent cross-border criminality, combating transnational crime such as drug smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal mining.

Assistant Port Control Officers will also perform customs processing. These trained personnel will also be able to offer various safety functions such as search, seizure, arrest, and detention where illegal activity is detected.

Cape Town has already seen a strong recovery in tourism and is performing well, with some indicators already back at or exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Cape Town remains recognized as a top destination, winning awards as the best city in the world for travelers.

A smoother, faster experience at the airport will further boost the tourism experience.

Despite severe resource constraints and a budget shortfall of R4.3 billion, the BMA continues to make meaningful strides in improving border management. The additional intergovernmental support has therefore provided a much-needed boost to the ever-groundbreaking entity.

This is also an example of working together to solve a problem by government cooperation across different spheres of government. The DA governments at all three spheres are demonstrating a great example of leaders working together to resolve long-standing challenges for the benefit of all.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.