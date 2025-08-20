Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Reviews Efforts of Humanitarian Affairs Advisory and Supreme Emergency Committee

19 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed, reviewed the efforts made by the TSC Humanitarian Affairs Advisory and the Supreme Emergency Committee to support and assist citizens and overcome all obstacles and challenges in preparation for their voluntary return to their homes.

During a meeting in her office on Monday with the Advisor to the TSC President for Organizations and Humanitarian Action, Lt. Gen. Al-Sadig Ismail, Her Excellency pledged to work to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and essential supplies, as well as to facilitate the work of international and regional humanitarian teams and organizations.

For his part, the Advisor to the TSC President explained, in a press statement following the meeting, that the meeting touched on a number of important topics, top of which was the efforts of the Humanitarian Affairs Advisory and the Supreme Emergency Committee in humanitarian action, and the activities undertaken by the Advisory in preparation for voluntary return by providing essential services and needs, as well as coordination and joint work with organizations working in the humanitarian and voluntary sectors.

His Excellency presented a detailed report to TSC Member Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed on the working mechanisms of the Advisory and the Humanitarian Aid Commission under the current circumstances, particularly the urgent need for citizens affected by the war and voluntarily returning to their homes.

His Excellency explained that TSC member had provided a number of directives regarding humanitarian aid, stressing the Advisory's commitment to overcoming all obstacles related to the return of citizens, particularly those related to education, health, electricity, and water services.

