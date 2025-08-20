Africa: 'When Farmers Lead, Resilient Growth Follows'

guest column

Over the past decade, African farmers and workers have done what many thought impossible – reshaping the continent’s trade into a force for good. By leading from the front, they have built resilient systems that have accorded them fairer prices, built stronger communities, and advanced inclusive practices; all emerging from their urgency and knowledge of what works for them in their local communities.

During this period, farmers, organised into co-operatives, are taking greater control of their future. Partnering with organisations such as Fairtrade Africa, these farmer-owned producer organisations have leveraged collective power to secure fairer trade terms. This includes guaranteed minimum prices protecting them from market crashes, and democratically managed community investment funds earned on every sale.

This network of nearly 700 farmer organisations across 29 countries, representing over 1.45 million farmers and workers, has reinvested more than €650 million of its collective funds into over 780 local projects. They have built clinics and schools, installed irrigation to combat drought, and trained members in regenerative farming investments chosen by farmers for their communities.

Fairtrade Africa's 20 th anniversary marks the growing resilience of Africa's agricultural producers. These co-operatives have utilized targeted support to strengthen governance, build business skills, and negotiate effectively. This model demonstrates a crucial truth - When farmers have secure incomes and control over resources, they become powerful drivers of their own development. As Africa faces intensifying climate threats and economic uncertainty, empowering producer organisations is not charity – it is the foundation for a more sustainable and equitable agricultural future for the continent of Africa.

Further, the anniversary celebrates more than institutional endurance - it also honours a farmer-led movement. And to ensure no one is left behind, women who are key to Africa’s agriculture production hold over 35% of leadership roles in Fairtrade co-operatives - triple the industry average, thanks to initiatives such as the Women School of Leadership, which has trained over 8,000 women in business skills, leadership, climate adaptation, and governance. Their voices now steer decisions that shape communities. Within 20 years, Fairtrade Africa has shown this truth – when farmers lead, vulnerability diminishes, season after season, crisis after crisis.

Yet despite this progress, the next 20 years demand even greater collective efforts. Farmers will be faced with climate shocks, new regulations, disruptive technology, and volatile trade barriers to sustain livelihoods and power Africa’s economies. Fairtrade highlights that around 125 million people worldwide depend on coffee for their livelihoods. However, it faces a wide range of challenges, including record-low market prices. According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) , coffee farmers in Ethiopia gained just 17.8% on raw bean prices despite a 70% surge in global arabica prices, highlighting how much of the value is retained further down the chain. It is therefore imperative to develop trade models and policies that protect farmers against exploitation. Stakeholders must mandate transparent pricing and redirect value share.

Women are also key to achieving fairer trade. By ensuring they are included (according to a report by UN Women Africa 2023 ) , child nutrition and education rates rise by up to 35%, yet they own only 15% of Africa’s farmland. In addition, according to the African Union Agenda 2063 Climate action , Africa will face compounded climate shocks, including reduced breadbaskets and debt relief; as well as GDP losses that could hit $USD 50 billion per year by 2030. Concerted efforts will require stakeholders and policymakers to develop policies and set urgent calls for direct access to adaptation finance and fair-trade policies. Fairtrade Africa’s work proves that fair trade models and fair policies can deliver on climate resilience. The collective premiums that have been reinvested are one such salient example of this impact. The Sankofa Project has stabilized yields by reducing water use, and Fairtrade’s traceability tools have helped farmers to meet regulations such as the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which requires proof of sustainable sourcing.

Fairtrade Africa has shown us that by anchoring climate justice in trade equity, we turn smallholders into Africa’s frontline climate warriors.

As we reflect on the road ahead, the case for fair trade becomes more urgent and compelling. Therefore, for the next 20 years, it will be imperative that these conversations are led by farmers, and be supported by trade and policy organisations, whose voices can shape fair trade and ensure Africa is both food- and livelihood-secure.

Isaac Tongola is Executive Director of Fairtrade Africa and has over 20 years of agricultural development experience across Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. He holds advanced degrees from the University of Copenhagen, University of Montpellier, and Egerton University, plus executive training from IVEY Business School and INSEAD. Beginning with Kenya's Maize Development Program, Tongola progressed to Director of Prime Global Impact Limited. He has secured over USD 160 million in investment deals, specializing in sustainable agriculture, market systems development, financial inclusion, and climate-smart technology. His expertise spans inclusive business development, impact investment, and vertically-integrated agricultural value chains, combining commercial acumen with diplomatic leadership to advance fair trade initiatives globally.