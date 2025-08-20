Zimbabwe: Elite School Locks Horns With Chinese Firm Over Cement Plant Near Campus, Blasts Ema for Dubious Approval Despite Health Risks

19 August 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A bitter showdown has erupted between Bryden Country School in Chegutu and Chinese-owned Shuntai Cement, after the company pushed ahead with building a lime and cement factory just 497 metres from the school's boundary despite a High Court order to stop operations.

The elite school accuses Shuntai of endangering pupils' health with toxic dust, noxious fumes and noise pollution, while cornering the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) for issuing an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) certificate that allegedly ignored glaring health and zoning violations.

In a letter addressed to parents dated August 16 2025 gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, it has emerged that on March 25, the High Court ordered Shuntai to "suspend any activities" at its Eastbourne, Chegutu site.

The Chinese company pressed on with construction, including blasting and heavy machinery works, which parents say have already exposed children to hazardous dust and fumes.

Frustrated, Bryden took Shuntai back to court, accusing the company of contempt of court.

Also, on 25 July, a High Court judge visited the site to determine for himself if Shuntai was in contempt of the first stop order.

His ruling in the current High Court order confirms this.

The school has also dragged EMA to court, accusing the regulator of rubber-stamping Shuntai's ESIA report despite clear evidence that the project sits in an education zone with multiple institutions nearby, including Springs of Grace, Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School and a university.

In the letter to parents, Bryden's chairperson of governors, A. Noor, said EMA only released the ESIA after a court order, but it was the same flawed report initially rejected.

"Shuntai managed to wangle an ESIA certificate from EMA, suggesting they had addressed stakeholder concerns, of which they had not," Noor said.

The school has now appealed to parents to stand firm as the legal battle escalates.

"We are not yet out of the woods as Shuntai is determined to proceed even against the ruling of the High Court of Zimbabwe," Noor warned. "Forty-three years ago, parents came together to build this school, and today we are appealing for parents to stand united to defend it."

The dispute now awaits a decisive hearing before the Administrative Court and the Minister of Environment, but with construction still underway, Bryden says children remain at risk.

"In the meantime, massive building has continued on site, and the school has been experiencing increased dust influx as well as fumes from burning of noxious material, as well as noise of heavy machinery and some blasting mainly experienced on the pool side of the school.

"Thus, the school was compelled to go back to court to reinforce the first stop order," Noor said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.