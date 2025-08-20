Uganda: Comic-Turned-Politician Nsereko Picks Presidential Nomination Forms, Declares 'No Jokes Now'

Comic politician Moses Nsereko has formally entered the 2026 presidential race after successfully picking nomination forms from the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Kampala, emerging as the day's most notable aspirant despite a low turnout.

The EC maintained strict requirements, with more than eight hopefuls turned away for lacking original academic certificates, valid national identity cards, or attempting to present photocopies instead of original documents.

Only a handful, including Nsereko, secured the forms.

Best known for blending humour with politics, Nsereko rose to prominence earlier this year during the Kawempe North parliamentary by-election, where his unconventional campaign style--mixing satire with biting political commentary--earned him wide attention.

Though he lost the seat in a crowded field, his bold speeches and use of comedy to highlight corruption, unemployment, and poor service delivery resonated with many young voters frustrated by traditional politics.

That background explains why his declaration of seriousness drew even more attention on Tuesday. Nsereko said he was leaving behind the comic persona and preparing for a substantive national campaign.

"Corruption is eating up our country. If nominated and elected, I will make it my mission to uproot it. Beyond that, I will fix the economy, improve healthcare, and reform education so that Ugandans can live better lives," Nsereko told the Nile Post.

He added that his presidency would focus on practical solutions rather than theatrics.

"I am not in comedy and jokes this time round. I am serious about solving the problems of Ugandans. If voted as president, I have over 10 priorities to work on starting with the infrastructure crisis, especially the roads."

Other aspirants who collected forms included Francis Opio from Jinja, Mark Abuku from Kaabong, and Kampala businessman Robert Semwezzi.

EC spokesperson Julius Mucungunzi stressed that the Commission would strictly enforce the law.

"We can only issue nomination forms to aspirants who meet the full requirements. It is important for candidates to first confirm what is needed before showing up," he said.

The nomination exercise is a critical step toward the 2026 polls, and Nsereko's entry has added a new dimension to the presidential race.

Having first won over the public with satire, his decision to run a "serious" campaign could test whether humour in politics was merely a launchpad or a lasting identity.

Either way, his candidacy is expected to energize younger and first-time voters seeking an alternative voice.