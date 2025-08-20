Uganda: Refugee Youth Urged to Take Charge of Their Future At Kiryandongo Dialogue

As the world commemorated World Humanitarian Day, hundreds of young people from refugee and host communities gathered in Kiryandongo District for a dialogue aimed at turning displacement into opportunity.

The event, organized by BrighterMonday Uganda in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation under its Young Africa Works strategy, attracted over 700 participants at Panyadoli Self-Help School Playground in Bweyale.

Themed "Bridging Opportunity Gaps: Displacement, Dignity, and Work in Uganda," the forum provided youth with a platform to discuss employment, skills development, and self-reliance.

Stephen Ssenkima, Deputy Country Director at Finn Church Aid, challenged young people to play an active role in shaping solutions that affect them.

"Nothing for refugees without the refugees," he said. "You know best the challenges you face, and your contribution is key in finding lasting solutions."

He emphasized the need to validate existing skills among refugees rather than subjecting them to repetitive training.

"Someone trained as a mechanic back home only needs certification here to join the workforce. Linking training to market demands ensures a smooth transition from learning to earning," he added.

Representing the Office of the Prime Minister, Geoffrey Mugabe noted that while Uganda has many well-documented youth and refugee programs, a mismatch between skills and market needs persists.

He called for greater global cooperation, stressing that humanitarian aid alone is not enough.

"Governments must resolve conflicts, promote peace, and support local integration for refugees who choose it," Mugabe said.

Pamela Kabahesi, Country Programs Lead at BrighterMonday Uganda, highlighted the tangible outcomes of their initiative, noting that over 70,000 young people have already been made job-ready through training and access to employment tools.

"We focus on inclusivity--supporting women, persons with disabilities, and displaced youth--to ensure no one is left behind," she said.

Local leaders praised the initiative. Kiryandongo RDC Dan Muganga said the program was creating global opportunities for refugees, while District Chairperson Edith Aliguma Adyeri urged stakeholders to prioritize youth voices in designing solutions. She also pointed to persistent challenges such as food shortages, inadequate schools, and overstretched health facilities.

The dialogue concluded with a call for integration, peaceful coexistence, and the recognition of refugees as active contributors to Uganda's development, not just aid recipients.