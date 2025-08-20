Congo-Kinshasa: Monusco Force Commander in Bunia to Strengthen Cooperation With the Army in Civilian Protection

press release

The MONUSCO Force Commander, General Ulisses de Mesquita Gomes, arrived in Bunia on Monday, August 18, for a visit dedicated to assessing the security situation in Ituri, strengthening civilian protection, and consolidating operational cooperation with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC).

Upon his arrival, he met with the Vice-Governor of Ituri and members of the provincial security council. This exchange allowed for a joint assessment of current security challenges and identification of potential solutions to improve the impact of operations conducted jointly by the FARDC and MONUSCO peacekeepers in a context marked by an upsurge in violence. At the end of July, an armed attack killed more than forty people in Komanda.

During his visit to Ituri, the Force Commander will travel to this locality where additional troops have been deployed. General Ulisses de Mesquita Gomes will then go to Fataki to meet with communities, assess needs, and adapt the civilian protection posture on the ground. "This visit demonstrates MONUSCO's solidarity with the people of Ituri following the tragic attack in Komanda. We are here to assess the situation, strengthen coordination with authorities, and increase the effectiveness of our joint operations" declared the Force Commander.

For his part, the Vice-Governor of Ituri, General Raüs Chalwe, praised MONUSCO's continued commitment as well as the cooperation between the FARDC and peacekeepers: "You can see the mixed patrols in the province; without good collaboration, they would not exist. We are acting preventively so that such tragedies do not happen again and so that the population feels safe. The security apparatus has been strengthened, our security forces are working in coordination with MONUSCO."

Provincial authorities expressed clear expectations: increased civilian protection to restore calm and confidence in institutions; enhanced joint operational capabilities and strengthened expertise sharing; sustained support for the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process through the PDDRC-S, with the involvement of community leaders to facilitate the reintegration of ex-combatants.

MONUSCO remains deeply concerned about developments in the situation in Ituri. It reaffirms its determination to strengthen its operational posture, intensify coordination with the FARDC and all its partners, and support the efforts of authorities to regain complete control of affected areas and reassure civilian populations.