Rwanda: Why Early Conversations On Sex and Consent Are Vital for Children's Safety

Avoiding open conversations about sex, consent, and body safety exposes children to risks like abuse and early pregnancy. In 2022, over 39,000 teenage girls in Rwanda became pregnant, according to the national census.

While sexuality education is now part of the national curriculum, experts say sex conversations should begin as early as kindergarten to better prepare children to protect themselves.

Sexual and reproductive health advocate Amina Umuhoza says conversations about consent and body safety should start as early as kindergarten, noting that cultural silence leaves children vulnerable and unprepared.

Umuhoza, the founder of Saye Company Ltd, which addresses period poverty through education and empowerment, recalls seeing a TikTok video where young children were taught about "safe" and "unsafe" body parts, how to react if touched inappropriately, and how to report such incidents. She believes such lessons, taught to both boys and girls, are missing in Rwandan culture.

"I don't even remember anyone teaching me that even hugging or being touched in certain parts is bad. We grow up thinking it's just common courtesy, but we have to be specific with our children from an early age. It also introduces the topic of consent early, so they know it's their body, and they have the right to say no even to something as simple as touching their hair," she said.

According to Umuhoza, parents often delay these conversations until children are 10 or 11, by which time they have already been exposed to uncontrolled information through technology.

She noted that starting early makes it easier to introduce more complex topics such as puberty and body changes gradually.

"It's awkward to talk to a teenager about preventing pregnancy if you have never discussed anything related to sexuality before, but if the conversation starts early, it becomes normal," Umuhoza said.

She added that ensuring adolescents can access sexual and reproductive health (SRH) information and services without barriers must begin at home but should involve everyone including parents, teachers, and the community.

Umuhoza noted how such information should be provided, adding that young people don't like a stigmatised approach, but prefer someone cool, someone young, who makes the conversation friendly, or maybe using comic books or stories.

She added that some youth-led SRH initiatives already exist, including centers and creative educational materials, but they lack the visibility needed to reach more people. She suggested a nationwide exhibition in every district to put a focus on such solutions.

"We have different comic books that are making a real impact, but they are not getting the visibility they deserve. We can't reach every corner of the country on our own. But if there is a recognized day where these solutions are showcased, everyone will know about them."

Umuhoza mentioned past campaigns such as "Sinigurisha" loosely meaning "I don't sell myself", which warned young people against relationships with older, exploitative partners.

"When I was young, it was something everyone in the country knew about. We need to bring those moments back if we want to address this issue."

Clinical psychologist Christella Ishimwe from mHub Rwanda, a mental health clinic in Kicukiro, said the facility has handled cases of child abuse, noting that recovery can be difficult especially for victims of rape.

Ishimwe, who is also a mother, urged parents to introduce sex education as early as possible, with content tailored to different age groups. She said the subject is still treated as taboo in Rwandan culture, leaving many children without the tools to protect themselves.

"Children need to be protected. They should know what to do if someone tries to manipulate them, or gives them gifts to lure them into sex. This truth should first come from their parents as they are the people who love them and whom they trust," she explained.

For parents uncomfortable discussing the topic, Ishimwe recommended seeking guidance from sexual and reproductive health experts.

"We introduced Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) at the primary level because evidence showed that children in Rwanda are increasingly facing challenges like sexual abuse, early pregnancies, and peer pressure even before they reach secondary school," said Flora Mutezigaju, the Deputy Director General at the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB).

She added that waiting until adolescence to address these issues means missing the most effective prevention window.

"Our goal is to equip young learners with age-appropriate knowledge, life skills, and the confidence to recognize abuse, understand their rights, and speak up before harm occurs."

Mutezigaju explained that early exposure to CSE helps children differentiate between safe and unsafe touch, identify trusted adults, and learn to resist risky peer influence.

Even at a young age, children can understand the importance of boundaries, respect for themselves and others, and the changes taking place in their bodies. This builds their self-esteem and resilience, helping to safeguard them from exploitation and health risks such as sexually transmitted infections or early pregnancy, she added.

Acknowledging that some parents and communities raised concerns, Mutezigaju noted that the curriculum is not about promoting sexual activity.

"We recognise that some fears arise from misconceptions that CSE encourages early sexual behavior. However our approach is culturally sensitive, values-driven, and rooted in life skills education. It is about protection, not promotion," she stated.

According to Mutezigaju, REB developed the programme in collaboration with partners such as UNFPA, UNESCO, and Imbuto Foundation to ensure that the content aligns with Rwandan cultural and religious values.

"We have trained 70 Master Trainers across the country who prepare teachers to handle sensitive topics with care, using respectful, learner-centered methodologies that are grounded in community values and guided by national frameworks such as the National School Health Policy and the Family Planning and Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health Strategic Plan.

"CSE is fully integrated into the Competence-Based Curriculum through core subjects. In primary schools, it's delivered through Science and Elementary Technology as well as Social Studies, while at secondary level, it appears in Biology and Health Sciences, General Studies, and Communication Skills. The curriculum is progressive, with content structured to match learners' developmental stages," she said.

Mutezigaju explained that since 2017, REB has provided toolkits for primary school teachers, and in 2020, it introduced a comprehensive 13-topic reference book for secondary schools. More than 15,000 teachers are now being trained through a cascading model to ensure the consistent and respectful delivery of CSE across the country.

She added that REB uses culturally relevant proverbs, role plays, and real-life scenarios so that the lessons are both informative and relatable.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), age-appropriate sex education is key to safeguarding young people's health and rights as informed adolescents are more likely to delay sexual activity and, when they do become sexually active, adopt safer practices.

WHO urges increased investment in adolescent health, noting that nearly 1.3 billion adolescents globally face high mental, sexual, and reproductive health challenges. Defined as the period between ages 10 and 19, adolescence is an important phase of physical, emotional, and social development when lifelong health habits begin to develop.

"Promoting and protecting the health and rights of young people is essential to building a better future for our world. Failure to address adolescent health threats will have serious and life-threatening consequences and create escalating economic costs for societies," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Launched on the sidelines of the United Nations' Summit of the Future, a new WHO publication explains troubling trends in adolescent health over the past decade. Rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as syphilis, chlamydia, trichomoniasis, and genital herpes are rising, with long-term consequences if untreated.

The report also noted attempts to restrict access to sexual and reproductive health services and comprehensive sexuality education, alongside a backlash against gender equality and human rights. Age-of-consent laws that limit access to STI and HIV services can discourage health-seeking behaviour and lead to lasting harm.

Despite these challenges, WHO points to progress in some areas. Adolescent HIV infections have declined through sustained interventions. Rates of adolescent pregnancy, female genital mutilation, and early marriage have dropped, with progress linked to increased school attendance, especially among girls.