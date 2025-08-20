Rwanda: Govt to Launch Three Certified Herbal Medicines in September

The government is preparing to roll out three locally developed herbal medicines by the end of September, marking a significant step toward modernising traditional healing and reducing reliance on imported drugs.

The products include two ointments, for skin infections and rheumatism and a syrup targeting respiratory ailments.

Developed under the Phyto-Social Enterprise (POSE) Project, the medicines are in their final preparation stages as the country upgrades its Phytomedicine Facility with advanced processing and quality control equipment.

According to André Ndangijimana, Product and Technology Development Specialist (Life Sciences) at the National Industrial Research and Development Agency (NIRDA), the rollout signals Rwanda's move toward certified herbal medicine production.

"The first product is a healing and powerful anti-inflammatory ointment for burns, infected wounds, and skin irritation. The second targets rheumatism and other muscle complications, while the third is an herbal syrup used as an expectorant for acute and chronic respiratory infections," he explained.

Stability chambers which are used to test product durability under controlled conditions arrived in the country on August 12. They will be paired with a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system expected this month, ensuring the facility becomes fully operational in September and compliant with international standards.

Ndangijimana added that the project aims to transform Rwanda into a leading producer of certified phytomedicines. "We are scaling up research from experimental stages to commercial production, with the goal of reducing imports by offering reliable, locally made alternatives."

To ensure raw material supply, Rwanda has set up a botanical garden and dedicated over 10 hectares for cultivating medicinal plants. Farmers are being trained to grow species such as Plantago lanceolata, Capsicum frutescens, and Calendula officinalis, while traditional healers are supported in conservation and herbal processing.

Dr. Egide Kayitare, Head of the Pharmacy Department at the University of Rwanda, said local production will strengthen supply security and cut costs.

"Producing medicines locally means we will have them when we need them, while also creating jobs and boosting the economy," he noted.

Rwanda currently imports about 98 percent of its medicines, spending nearly $100 million in 2019 alone. A NIRDA audit showed that most local herbal producers rely on rudimentary methods, resulting in uncertified and inconsistent products.

The upgraded facility, built to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, will change this by introducing certified production processes, laboratory testing for purity and efficacy, and compliance with regulations from the Rwanda FDA, Rwanda Standards Board, and the World Health Organization.

Demand for herbal remedies remains high, with 60-80 percent of Rwandans still consulting traditional healers as their first source of care. Globally, the World Health Organization reports that 88 percent of countries use traditional medicine in some form, and over 40 percent of modern drugs originate from natural products.

A source at Activis Pharma, a pharmaceutical supplier in Rwanda, said the company is ready to distribute the herbal medicines once they receive certification.

"As long as the products are approved by Rwanda FDA and the facility passes inspection, there is no obstacle to selling them on the market," the source confirmed.