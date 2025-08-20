Rwanda: Dog Fest Kigali - What's in Store for Dog Lovers?

Dog enthusiasts can warm up for a fun day at the first-ever Dog Fest Kigali, happening on

Sunday, September 14, at Amashyo Grounds in Kimironko.

The festival, according to organisers, will offer a full day of activities, with a mix of fun, learning, and plenty of time with dogs, running from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Eric Gahamanyi, the Founder of Dog Haus, a Kigali-based center offering both pet supplies and dog training, told The New Times that the idea to organise the Dog Fest was driven by a desire to create a space where people could come together to celebrate and learn about the growing dog culture in Rwanda.

"We wanted to build a platform that showcases different dog breeds, and educates people about responsible dog ownership. It's about creating a community around pet care, training, and the overall bond between people and their dogs," Gahamanyi said.

Entrance fee for the event is Rwf 7,000 per person, which will grant access to all the festival activities.

Gahamanyi explained that the event is designed to appeal to all dog lovers, whether they are new to pet ownership or seasoned enthusiasts. It aims to offer a range of experiences that meet the needs of everyone, regardless of their experience level.

"Attendees can expect to see dog agility demonstrations, beauty competitions featuring breeds like Chow Chows, Maltese, and Pomeranians, and educational talks on dog training and care."

"The beauty competition will feature several popular breeds, giving people a chance to see what makes each dog unique. We want to show the up close of the different temperaments, characteristics, sizes and skills of each breed," he added.

Though primarily targeting dog lovers in Rwanda, Dog Fest has also invited breeders from Uganda and trainers from Kenya to share their knowledge and experiences.

Gahamanyi hopes the festival will foster connections within Rwanda and across the region.

"We want to bring together a community of dog enthusiasts, share knowledge, and build stronger networks for responsible pet ownership," he said.

He added that the event will also be family-friendly, with activities designed to engage both children and adults.

The organiser added that children can look forward to meeting different breeds, participating in interactive workshops, and enjoying the live demonstrations.

"We want to make sure the event is enjoyable and educational for families, especially for young children."

Gahamanyi plans to make the Dog Fest an annual event that grows each year, with more breeds, activities, and a larger community of dog enthusiasts. He wants it to be an important platform for education, networking, and celebrating pets in Rwanda.