Rwanda: Kayonza - Bk Foundation, Aee Rwanda, Empower Youth Through Vocational Training

BK Foundation, in partnership with African Evangelistic Enterprise (AEE Rwanda) under the IGIRE programme, and joined by the Vice Mayor of Kayonza District, recently celebrated 40 youth who completed six months of technical and vocational training through BK Foundation scholarships.

These young people, many of whom had previously dropped out of school, spent six months mastering trades including hairdressing, tailoring, mechanics, welding, beauty care, carpentry, and shoemaking at TVET institutions. On Thursday, August 14, 2025, they celebrated the completion of their programs with certificates and toolkits, enabling them to immediately put their skills into practice.

Programme Manager Pascal Nkurunziza emphasised BK Foundation's continued investment in the youth. "This year alone, BK Foundation has allocated over Rwf 42 million to support vocational training with AEE Rwanda. Today, we celebrate these graduates by providing start-up kits as part of that support. But this is not a one-time effort, it continues every year. Each year, we aim to sponsor at least 200 youth through our TVET programmes. I encourage the graduates to put their start-up kits to work. When BK Foundation visits again, it will be to witness thriving businesses, growing enterprises, and stronger communities created by your hard work and initiative," he said.

Seventeen graduates have already secured employment, while others are preparing to launch their own businesses, reflecting the tangible impact of the initiative.

Nema Vanessa Cyizere, trained in tailoring and provided with a sewing machine, shared her excitement: "Now that I've completed my training and have this machine, I'm ready to start sewing. I plan to establish my own fashion house and confidently enter the job market. With the skills I've learned and the tools I have, nothing will hold me back. I feel my future is bright, and I know I can achieve what I set out to do."

Eric Byiringiro, a mechanics graduate, said: "Before this, I had no work and struggled to make ends meet. Now, with my skills and equipment, I can stand on my own, work independently, and create opportunities for myself. Learning a trade gives you confidence you don't wait for others to help; you make things happen."

BK Foundation emphasises education as a key driver of empowerment, dedicating 60% of its budget to initiatives that support both general education students and those who have missed opportunities. Each year, at least 200 students benefit from six-month vocational programs.

Through the collaborative 'Igire Ubaka Ejo Activity' project with AEE, graduates received toolkits valued at over Rwf 450,000 each, depending on their trade. Albert Mabasi, Project Coordinator, highlighted the importance of such partnerships: "We are deeply grateful to BK Foundation. Their commitment goes beyond finance they genuinely care about improving lives. By working with Rwandan organizations like ours, they help youth gain the skills and tools needed to succeed and contribute to society."

This year, through the IGIRE programme, BK Foundation has supported 200 youth, demonstrating a growing commitment to equipping young Rwandans with the skills, confidence, and resources to shape their own futures.