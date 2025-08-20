Rwanda: Women's Hoops - Is Reg Vs APR Duopoly Coming to an End?

The domestic league has for the past three years served fans the APR Vs Rwanda Energy Group (REG) rivalry in the finals as the two powerhouses fought it out on the big stage of the national women's basketball league.

However, for the first time in such a period, the duopoly did not come up this year as new forces Kepler Basketball made their way to the finals at the expense of APR.

It will now be Kepler Vs REG after the former eliminated APR from the semifinals playoffs, winning the best-pf-five series 3-1.

But their impressive run has not come just like that, it came with some investment and ambition in the team over the past few years.

Kepler is more of a new club in the league. The women's Basketball Team was formed in 2023, just a year after the Kepler's Sports Program launched in 2022.

They played their maiden topflight basketball season in 2023-24 and eventually finished in fourth place, securing a playoff berth although they were eliminated by eventual champions REG.

This year, Kepler returned with renewed strength, beefing up their roster with a target to make it to the playoffs which they achieved after finishing third in the regular season.

Among the key players who stood out at Kepler this season is American talent Young Desi-Rae Yvonne, as well as her Rwandan team-mates Henriette Uwimpuhwe and Nelly Sandra Nsanzabaganwa.

A lot also changed in the club's coaching department since the arrival of Spanish coach Luis Lopez Hernandez whose tactics were crucial to making the team tough on the court.

On the side of APR, they seemed weaker this year. The army side look short of squad depth and they didn't seem to make big signings to improve the roster before the playoffs.

Kepler take on REG in finals Game 1 scheduled to take place at Petit Stade starting on Wednesday, August 20 and the green ladies will be aiming for nothing but the trophy.

They are up for a hard battle which REG Women already know won't come easy against them.

REG, now poised to defend their championship, reached the finals after dominating The Hoops with a convincing 89-59 win on Friday to complete a clean sweep (3-0) in the best of five semi-finals.

REG's players like Akon Rose Paul Macuei, King Kristina Morgan, Odile Tetero and Maiga Kadidia can become hard for Kepler to deal with, just like their coach Julian Martinez Alman who led the same side to the league trophy last season.

Kepler first achieved in ending REG Vs APR duopoly and they look like they are not going to stop. The championship is now in sight and only the winner will take it home.