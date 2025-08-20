East Africa: Uganda Survive Six-Goal Thriller Against Bafana Bafana to Reach CHAN Quarterfinals

Uganda clinched a historic place in the quarter-finals of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 after a pulsating 3-3 draw with South Africa in front of 34,194 fans at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Monday night.

The result, coupled with Algeria's goalless stalemate against Niger in the other Group C fixture, ensured the Cranes advanced as group winners for the first time in their CHAN history, while South Africa's campaign ended in heartbreak.

Needing just a draw to seal their place in the last eight, Uganda looked set to cruise when Jude Ssemugabi put them ahead in the 31st minute, firing home from Patrick Kakande's assist on the counter-attack.

The Cranes carried their lead into half-time and appeared in control, but what followed after the break was a breathless contest that swung back and forth until the final whistle.

Bafana Bafana emerged transformed in the second half. Ramahlwe Mphahlele's close-range strike, awarded after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check in the 52nd minute, dragged them level before Thabiso Kutumela's sharp finish from a tight angle made it 2-1 just six minutes later.

The visitors' momentum continued when Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo unleashed a stunning effort from outside the box to make it 3-1 in the 83rd minute.

For a brief moment, South Africa looked destined to stage one of the tournament's great turnarounds.

But the hosts refused to fold. Ivan Ahimbisibwe won a penalty three minutes later, and Allan Okello calmly converted to reduce the deficit to 3-2, reigniting belief inside the stadium.

The drama reached fever pitch deep into stoppage time. With the fourth official signalling eight additional minutes, Uganda poured forward and forced another penalty after a handball by Menzi Masuku.

Uganda now march into the last eight with belief strengthened by their fighting spirit, while Algeria progress as runners-up.

The Cranes' defensive resilience and Allan Okello's attacking spark will be crucial as they continue their bid to extend a dream run on home soil.

For South Africa, the tournament ends in disappointment but with pride in their battling display. Their inability to hold on in the dying minutes, however, will sting for some time.