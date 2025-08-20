Rwanda: Sixth Itf Title, New Career High... Kigali's Becoming Harron's Favourite Ground

Just four months after his first visit to Kigali, and a few days after his 17th birthday, American rising tennis star Eaden-Zack Harron returned to Rwanda's capital and once again left his mark on the ITF Junior Tour, this time with a sixth career ITF title and yet another career milestone.

Competing in the ITF J60 in Kigali, a higher-level event than the two J30 titles he claimed earlier this year, Eaden-Zack captured the doubles crown alongside partner Juliusz Stanczyk of Poland, defeating the No.2 seeded team from Italy in an electrifying final.

In singles, Eaden-Zack's run was equally impressive. He battled his way to the championship match before narrowly falling to Japan's Kazuki Nakajima. The singles loss did little to dim the week's excitement, or the memories made both on and off the court.

"It was great coming back to Kigali for yet another title and reconnecting with the local friends I made back in April," Harron said. "I was once again impressed by how well Rwandan Tennis Federation organised this tournament, everything from the matches, the umpires, the ball boys and of course the amazing cheering fans, to the trophy ceremony was first-class."

Heart-warming trophy ceremony

The trophy ceremony itself provided one of the week's most memorable moments. When Nakajima stepped forward to address the crowd, it became clear he didn't speak a word of English.

That's when Harron's father, who also happens to be his coach, stepped onto the court to help, prompting Nakajima to repeat his words of gratitude to the organisers, his team, and the fans. The crowd erupted in applause at the heart-warming display, a moment of sportsmanship and unity that perfectly captured the spirit of the event.

The field in Kigali was packed with talent, attracting players from across the globe. Harron noted how much stronger the competition has become, both internationally and locally.

"The level keeps getting higher every time," he said. "The Rwandan players have improved so much, often pushing international players to very competitive matches. Not only is the future of Kigali and Rwanda bright, but tennis here is definitely following in the same direction."

And, while Harron is already looking forward to his second J60 later this month, his sights are set even further.

"I'm already thinking about potentially competing in my first Futures Tour tournament in the not-so-distant future. The courts of Kigali seem to be good to me, after all, I just reached a new career-high of No. 550 in the world here. Another milestone in a truly special place."

With six ITF titles, a growing list of finals appearances, and a knack for making Kigali one of his favorite tennis ground, Harron's story is quickly becoming one of the most exciting on the junior circuit. If past successes are any indication, the future, both his and Rwanda's tennis scene, looks brighter than ever.