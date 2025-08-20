Tanzania: Govt - 2025 Election to Showcase Tanzania's Peace, Unity

Mbeya — The upcoming 2025 General Election presents an opportunity for Tanzania to once again demonstrate to the world that it is a nation defined by unity, peace, stability and inclusiveness covering all religions, ethnicities, genders and political affiliations.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, made the remarks yesterday during a crucial stakeholder meeting on election preparedness involving media representatives from Tanzania's Southern Highlands regions, including Mbeya, Ruvuma, Njombe, Songwe, Rukwa and Katavi.

The session aimed to strengthen collaboration between journalists and security forces to ensure a smooth, transparent and peaceful electoral process ahead of October's general election.

"I congratulate the Police Force for recognising the importance of working hand in hand with journalists in preparing for the election. This reflects the commitment of the Sixth Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to promote democracy, uphold justice, maintain peace and strengthen accountability across the nation," Prof Kabudi said.

He emphasised that peace is the foundation of all national activities and is nurtured through tolerance.

Citing President Samia's four key principles, he noted that patience and resilience in leadership do not indicate weakness but a prioritisation of national interest over personal gain.

Any attempt to disturb peace, he warned, undermines national stability.

Highlighting Tanzania's long-standing tradition of dialogue and compromise, Prof Kabudi urged journalists to focus on showcasing the country's achievements.

"Today, Tanzania boasts of health facilities that in many countries would be considered as district or regional hospitals. Our hospitals and health centres reflect a nation that invests in the welfare of its people. These successes must be communicated widely," he said.

He also urged journalists to respect the rights and dignity of all individuals when reporting on the election, reminding them that the Constitution (Articles 11 and 12) guarantees human dignity.

The minister called on the media to avoid publishing content that incites violence, spreads rumours or undermines the reputation of individuals or institutions.

The meeting further underscored the responsibilities of both journalists and security personnel in educating citizens on their rights, civic duties, political party policies and monitoring violations.

Special emphasis was placed on promoting the inclusion of women and youths, combating disinformation and ensuring equitable coverage for all political parties.

Earlier, Acting Director of the Government Information Department (Maelezo), Mr Rodney Thadeus Mbuya, reiterated that media ethics and professionalism are non-negotiable.

Journalists, he said, must adhere to ethical standards while providing fair and balanced reporting throughout the electoral process.

Such training sessions are vital for equipping journalists with the knowledge and guidance needed to cover the 2025 General Election professionally, contributing to a peaceful, inclusive and transparent electoral process that reinforces Tanzania's reputation as a stable and unified nation