East Africa: Tanzania Cricket Boys Outclass Kenya, Uganda At Feassa Games

19 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Nairobi — Tanzania boys' cricket team delivered a dominant performance to outplay both Kenya and Uganda at the ongoing Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) Games, currently taking place in Kenya.

The team secured a 51-run victory over Kenya in a match held yesterday at Masinde Muliro University, Nairobi.

This win came on the back of a commanding 63- run triumph over Uganda at the same venue over the weekend -- a result that thrilled Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Chairman Balakrishna Sreekumar.

In the clash against Kenya, Tanzania won the toss and opted to bat first, posting an impressive 154/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Kenya was restricted to 103/7, thanks to a disciplined bowling display by the Tanzanian side. Tanzania got off to a solid start, reaching 53 runs in just 7.3 overs, aided by 11 extras at that point.

Key contributions came from Baraka Mkoyi - 30 runs (4 fours, SR: 106.67), Ramadhan Swedy - 29 runs (3 fours, 1 six, SR: 113.79) and Benjamin Madede - 19 runs (3 fours, 1 six, SR: 126.32).

A crucial third-wicket partnership yielded 50 runs in just 30 balls, helping Tanzania cross the 150-run mark in the final over.

In response, Kenya struggled to find rhythm against a well-orchestrated Tanzanian bowling attack. Despite a few attempts to build momentum, they fell short, managing only 103/7 in their 20 overs.

Earlier, Tanzania also cruised to a 63-run win over Uganda on Sunday. Uganda had won the toss and chose to field -- a decision that backfired as Tanzania posted 144/4 in 20 overs, spearheaded by a composed half-century from Madede.

Madede led the innings with a fluent 60 off 50 balls, featuring seven fours and a six.

He was well supported by Kanavalo Stephen with 31 runs, while Mkoyi added a useful 17 not out in the final overs.

Tanzania reached the 100- run mark in the 15th over and maintained control throughout. Uganda's chase faltered early and never recovered as it was bowled out for 81 in 18.5 overs.

This marks a remarkable debut for Tanzania at the 2025 FEASSA Games, with both the boys and girls' teams already making a strong impression on the regional stage.

