Uganda: Madina Retains Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open Title

Kampala — Tanzania's Madina Iddi has successfully defended her crown at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Ladies Open, delivering a composed and consistent performance to win the 54-hole championship that ended over the weekend in Kampala.

The seasoned amateur golfer posted a total gross score of 227 (rounds of 72, 75 and 80), finishing the tournament 11-over par, which is three strokes better than last year's total performance.

Her steady play across all three rounds kept her ahead of the competition, allowing her to hold off a strong challenge from Uganda's Judith Komugisha, who finished just t h r e e strokes behind at 230 (72,79,79).

The event, played at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club course, attracted top amateur women golfers from across East Africa.

Madina's victory not only underscores her growing dominance in regional golf but also solidifies her status as one of East Africa's premier amateur talents.

"It's always a pleasure to play in Kampala," Madina said after her win. "The course was challenging but fair, and I'm proud to have retained the title. I'm grateful for the support from fellow players; it truly makes a difference."

Judith, the local favourite, put up a strong fight to secure second place, while fellow Ugandan Meron Kyomugisha claimed third with a total of 240 strokes.

Uganda's Martha Babirye (245) and Gloria Mbaguta (248) rounded out the top five.

Representing Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC), Madina came into the tournament as the defending champion, having won the 2024 edition by five strokes over Uganda's Peace Kabasweka, who was absent from this year's competition.

She opened last year's tournament with a round of 78 to lead by two strokes, followed by back-toback 76s to seal the title and earn valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

Speaking before the tournament, Madina had expressed her determination to defend the title and continue her climb in the WAGR standings.

Her recent form has been outstanding, prior to this win, she successfully defended her title at the Zambia Ladies Open in June and claimed the Ghana Ladies Open in July. The Uganda Ladies Open featured a prize kitty of UGX 7 million, awarded to the top gross amateur performers.