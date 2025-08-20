Tanzania: Vodacom Data Surge Advances Vision 2050 Goals

Dar es Salaam — Vodacom tanzania has said the surge in its data traffic and smartphone adoption is advancing the goals of Tanzania Development Vision 2050, which aims to create a digitally empowered society and knowledge-based economy.

The rise in data traffic and smartphone adoption underscores Vodacom Tanzania's key role in accelerating digital transformation.

According to Vodacom's 2025 Annual Integrated Report, mobile data revenue rose by 21.6 per cent to 422.2bn/-, driven by a 19 per cent increase in data users. Smartphone users grew by 33.4 per cent, with over 70 per cent of users now accessing the internet via smartphones.

The Company's Managing Director Philip Besiimire credited the growth to continued investment in network expansion, including 471 new 4G sites, with over 80 per cent of data traffic now on 4G.

"We are enabling faster, more reliable access to the digital economy for millions of Tanzanians," he said.

The nearly 50 per cent surge in 4G usage supported strong financial results, with service revenue up 20.5 per cent and profit after tax rising by 69.4 per cent to 90.5bn/-.

Vodacom attributes this growth to smartphone acceleration programs, device financing and rural connectivity investments. Its infrastructure rollout, aligned with the government's Digital Economy Strategic Framework 2023-2033, includes 126 4G sites deployed in underserved areas through a partnership with the Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF), helping bridge the digital divide.

By improving access to digital services, the company supports innovation and connectivity core goals of Tanzania Development Vision 2050 while empowering communities and driving sustainable, knowledge-based economic growth.

With Vision 2030 in sight, Vodacom Tanzania is poised to play an even bigger role in shaping a smarter, more connected nation.

By expanding 4G infrastructure in underserved rural areas and enabling affordable smartphone access through device financing, Vodacom is accelerating digital inclusion and narrowing the connectivity gap. These efforts align with the government's ICT-driven development goals, fostering innovation, e-governance and digital entrepreneurship.

"As more Tanzanians come online, Vodacom's connectivity leadership is not only driving business growth but also building the foundation for a smarter, more connected nation," he said.

"Data is the new electricity it powers learning, commerce, healthcare, governance and financial inclusion." Vodacom's digitisation drive is also helping businesses become more agile. Through its enterprise arm, the company offers cloud services, fixed connectivity, IoT solutions and tailored data packages for SMEs and large corporates.

"Our enterprise business grew strongly, driven by demand for fixed wireless and digital products, particularly in education, health, trade and agriculture," Besiimire added.

According to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority's June report, Vodacom holds the secondlargest share of fixed wireless connections, with over 67,000 subscribers. As data becomes central to daily life from e-learning to digital banking Vodacom's role in expanding access is both a commercial success and a catalyst for national development.