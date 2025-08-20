Tanzania: ZEC - Uphold Neutrality, Integrity

Zanzibar — Assistant election supervisors in Zanzibar have been urged to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and impartiality as the islands prepare for the 2025 general election.

Speaking recently at the closing ceremony of a comprehensive training programme held at the retired Judge Hamid Mahmoud Hall in Maisara, Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) Commissioner Awadh Ali Said underscored the critical role of election officials in ensuring credible and transparent elections.

Commissioner Said reminded the officials that their conduct must be free from any form of political bias or favouritism.

"Your work must be free of favouritism. Any political alignment undermines the integrity of the electoral process and threatens peace and fairness," he said, stressing that the credibility of the electoral process depends largely on the professionalism and ethical conduct of election staff.

He further emphasised that all political parties and candidates must be treated equally.

"Election officials occupy sensitive positions that demand the highest level of transparency and accountability. Any deviation from impartiality could erode public confidence and create unrest," he noted.

The commissioner also recalled incidents in previous elections where complaints were lodged against temporary staff for misconduct, urging that such lapses should not occur again.

He called on all personnel to provide courteous and efficient service to voters at all times, ensuring that every citizen feels respected and valued during the electoral process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition to impartiality, he highlighted the importance of inclusivity in electoral management.

He encouraged officials to prioritise services for women, youth, persons with disabilities and other special groups, in line with Zanzibar's 2015 gender and social inclusion policy.

He said attention to these groups not only ensures fairness but also promotes participation by traditionally marginalised sections of society, ultimately strengthening democratic representation.

ZEC Director of Elections, Mr Thabit Idarous Faina, also addressed participants, reassuring them that the Commission remains committed to conducting free, fair and secure elections.

District election assistants, including Ms Maryam Majid Suleiman of North B and Mr Omar Khamis Haji of Chaani constituency, expressed confidence that the training had adequately prepared them to manage polling stations, oversee political party agents and coordinate with stakeholders effectively.

Observers note that with Zanzibar's growing electorate and heightened political activity, ensuring neutrality, competence and strict adherence to electoral laws is critical to preventing disputes and maintaining public confidence in the democratic process.

Past elections have shown that even minor lapses in impartiality can trigger tensions, highlighting the importance of robust training and ethical conduct.

By maintaining discipline, professionalism and inclusivity, election officials can play a pivotal role in safeguarding the credibility of the electoral process and reinforcing citizens' trust in democratic institutions.