Tanzania: Registrar Cautions Political Parties to Uphold Civility

Dar es Salaam — Registrar of Political Parties (RPPs), Judge Francis Mutungi, has urged leaders and officials of political parties to ensure they conduct their campaigns with civility and avoid provocative language that could jeopardise national peace and stability ahead of the 2025 General Election.

Judge Mutungi's plea comes as the campaigns expected to kick off on Thursday next week.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday while opening a one-day training workshop on the Election Expenses Act for political party leaders and officials, Judge Mutungi emphasised that Tanzania's democratic processes must be anchored in peace, tolerance and respect.

"I strongly urge you to distance yourselves from abusive language, insults, incitement, or any acts that could endanger our peace and stability," he said.

"Let us conduct campaigns in a civilised manner as we endorse our candidates." Judge Mutungi reminded participants that elections are only a phase in national life and the country must continue to thrive beyond them.

"I want to use this opportunity to remind you of the saying that 'there is life after elections.' We must not assume that everything will come to a standstill if peace disappears. We should serve as ambassadors of peace, cherishing what our nation has safeguarded for decades and pass on this legacy to future generations," he said.

He underscored that political leaders should lead by example, since citizens look up to them. With the proliferation of misinformation on social media during election seasons, he warned parties to remain focused and not fall victim to misleading narratives.

"On social media, you may be told that elections will not take place, but do not be discouraged. Elections will be held, and more importantly, they will take place in an environment of freedom and peace," he affirmed.

The RPPs boss stressed that political parties and their leaders will serve as the first agents of ensuring that peaceful and democratic elections prevail.

"When you go to the campaign trail, let policies speak for themselves," he added.

The training comes at a critical moment as aspirants are collecting nomination forms and seeking sponsors to finance their campaigns. Judge Mutungi expressed optimism that the session would enhance understanding among party leaders as the campaign season approaches.

Earlier, Chairman of the Political Parties Council (PPC), Mr Juma Ali Khatib, commended the Registrar's Office for organising the workshop, noting that it would help address shortcomings that often arise during elections.

"This initiative will ensure that as we head towards elections, no irregularities occur. It is vital for us to be diligent in applying this law and its regulations," Mr Khatib said.

He recalled that when the Election Expenses Act was introduced in 2010, many political actors lacked awareness.

"At that time, when asked to fill out expense forms, some people submitted false information and attached fake receipts, mistakenly believing they would be refunded any excess money," he recounted.

During his presentation on election expenses, Head of the Grants Section in the Registrar's Office, CPA Edmund Mugasha, reminded political parties of their obligation to comply with the law by ensuring transparency in campaign financing.

"You have a duty to encourage your candidates to disclose their campaign expenses. This includes both the funds they already possess and those they expect to receive," he stressed.

The training concluded with a call for parties to embrace accountability and transparency in election financing, while prioritising peace and unity as Tanzania prepares for the 2025 polls.