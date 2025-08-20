Africa: 'Improper Resource Use, Corruption Threaten Africa's Development'

Arusha — The Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adolf Mkenda has warned that poor resource management, corruption and the mismanagement of public projects could continue to undermine Africa's fight against poverty and hinder development.

Speaking over the weekend in Arusha at the National Accountability Forum (YAIF), organised by the Wajibu Institute, Prof Mkenda said it is important to instill a culture of accountability among youth, particularly through student governments at universities and schools.

He said accountability clubs and systems that allow student governments to be audited would help ensure transparency in the use of funds and improve the implementation of projects within education institutions.

"Tanzania has made great strides in addressing corruption. We are now closing loopholes, particularly through education in primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities," said Prof Mkenda.

"We need effective systems to manage public projects and ensure resources are used appropriately. Student governments must welcome audits so we can understand how student contributions are being used. This is patriotism in action, preparing future leaders who will reject corruption," he said.

The event, organised by Wajibu under its Executive Director, Mr Ludovick Utouh, also featured the awarding of winners in an anti-corruption essay competition.

The overall winner, Samweli Alfred from the University of Dar es Salaam, received a laptop and certificate of recognition.

Presenting a report on the forum, Magreth Moses appealed to the ministry to support the recognition of accountability clubs in primary and secondary schools.

She also called for reforms to allow some colleges to monitor income and expenditure within student governments and to enforce transparency. She recommended establishing ongoing accountability training programmes for student leaders at all colleges across the country.

Meanwhile, Alphonce Kauki, a guardian representing accountability clubs, praised WAJIBU for its role in educating students about the effects of corruption in job recruitment, business and project management, thereby preparing them to become responsible leaders in the future.

Wajibu Director, Mr Utouh, reiterated the institution's commitment to working with universities to offer financial literacy and budgeting education, especially at local government levels, while nurturing values of integrity, accountability and patriotism among youth.