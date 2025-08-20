Tanzania: Mwinyi Seeks Stronger Italy-Zanzibar Investment Ties

Zanzibar — President Hussein Mwinyi has urged Tanzania's newly appointed Ambassador to Italy, Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, to harness diplomacy as a key instrument in attracting more foreign investment into Zanzibar, particularly in the strategic sectors of energy, health, infrastructure and tourism.

Dr Mwinyi said the country's foreign policy must be used effectively to showcase the broad range of investment opportunities available in Zanzibar to the international community, while also deepening bilateral ties with Italy.

The Head of State made the remarks at State House in Zanzibar yesterday during a courtesy call by Ambassador Mbarouk, who is scheduled to depart shortly for Rome to assume his new post.

He congratulated the diplomat on his appointment and wished him success in executing his duties, reminding him that the role carries a responsibility to project Zanzibar's economic potential on the global stage.

"You have been entrusted with an important responsibility. We encourage you to actively promote our investment opportunities, particularly in electricity and energy, health services, road infrastructure, as well as ports and airports. These areas are crucial for Zanzibar's development and require strong foreign partnerships," Dr Mwinyi said.

The President noted that cooperation in the health sector remains vital, especially in enhancing service delivery and modernising facilities.

However, he pointed out that the islands continue to face persistent electricity shortages, which makes energy investment an immediate priority.

He also emphasised the need to add value to Zanzibar's traditional exports such as seaweed and cloves, highlighting that increased trade between Zanzibar and Italy could open new markets and provide better earnings for local producers.

"Investment in value addition will not only raise income for farmers but also create jobs and strengthen our export capacity," he stressed.

Dr Mwinyi reiterated that Zanzibar remains open for business and needs more investors to accelerate its economic transformation.

He called upon Ambassador Mbarouk to intensify efforts in promoting Zanzibar's tourism attractions and investment potential among Italian stakeholders.

In response, Ambassador Mbarouk expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and pledged to prioritise economic diplomacy in his mission.

He promised to promote Zanzibar's vast opportunities in Italy and attract investment that would benefit the islands' people.

"I will dedicate my efforts to strengthening cooperation, especially in tourism and investment promotion. I will also work closely with Italian institutions to foster mutually beneficial ties," he assured.

He further disclosed that the Italian government has already shown interest in supporting Zanzibar's health sector, particularly by improving services at Chake Chake Hospital in Pemba.