Tanzania: Mwinyi Seeks Stronger Italy-Zanzibar Investment Ties

19 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yussuf

Zanzibar — President Hussein Mwinyi has urged Tanzania's newly appointed Ambassador to Italy, Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, to harness diplomacy as a key instrument in attracting more foreign investment into Zanzibar, particularly in the strategic sectors of energy, health, infrastructure and tourism.

Dr Mwinyi said the country's foreign policy must be used effectively to showcase the broad range of investment opportunities available in Zanzibar to the international community, while also deepening bilateral ties with Italy.

The Head of State made the remarks at State House in Zanzibar yesterday during a courtesy call by Ambassador Mbarouk, who is scheduled to depart shortly for Rome to assume his new post.

He congratulated the diplomat on his appointment and wished him success in executing his duties, reminding him that the role carries a responsibility to project Zanzibar's economic potential on the global stage.

"You have been entrusted with an important responsibility. We encourage you to actively promote our investment opportunities, particularly in electricity and energy, health services, road infrastructure, as well as ports and airports. These areas are crucial for Zanzibar's development and require strong foreign partnerships," Dr Mwinyi said.

The President noted that cooperation in the health sector remains vital, especially in enhancing service delivery and modernising facilities.

However, he pointed out that the islands continue to face persistent electricity shortages, which makes energy investment an immediate priority.

He also emphasised the need to add value to Zanzibar's traditional exports such as seaweed and cloves, highlighting that increased trade between Zanzibar and Italy could open new markets and provide better earnings for local producers.

"Investment in value addition will not only raise income for farmers but also create jobs and strengthen our export capacity," he stressed.

Dr Mwinyi reiterated that Zanzibar remains open for business and needs more investors to accelerate its economic transformation.

He called upon Ambassador Mbarouk to intensify efforts in promoting Zanzibar's tourism attractions and investment potential among Italian stakeholders.

In response, Ambassador Mbarouk expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and pledged to prioritise economic diplomacy in his mission.

He promised to promote Zanzibar's vast opportunities in Italy and attract investment that would benefit the islands' people.

"I will dedicate my efforts to strengthening cooperation, especially in tourism and investment promotion. I will also work closely with Italian institutions to foster mutually beneficial ties," he assured.

He further disclosed that the Italian government has already shown interest in supporting Zanzibar's health sector, particularly by improving services at Chake Chake Hospital in Pemba.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.