Tanzania: Zanzibar Airports Record Unprecedented Growth Under Mwinyi's Reforms

19 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yusuf in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — Zanzibar's aviation sector is reaching new heights, with the Zanzibar Airports Authority (ZAA) reporting remarkable growth in passenger traffic, revenues and international recognition--success largely credited to President Hussein Mwinyi's economic reform agenda.

According to Minister for Infrastructure, Communication and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, passenger numbers at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA) and Pemba Airport have more than doubled in the past five years, soaring from 840,599 in 2020 at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic to over 2.4 million in 2025.

"Airport revenues have followed the same trajectory, climbing from 11.6bn/- in 2019/20 to nearly 50bn/- in 2024/25," Dr Mohamed said.

Director General of ZAA, Mr Seif Abdallah Juma, attributed the surge to major infrastructure upgrades and strategic reforms championed under President Mwinyi's leadership.

Key projects include the construction of new terminals at AAKIA, installation of advanced passenger and cargo screening systems, modern navigation aids and the expansion of Pemba Airport into a fully international gateway by 2027.

"These results show how Zanzibar's airports are being positioned as gateways for investment, tourism and trade," said Mr Juma.

"With President Mwinyi's support, we are aligning our operations to international standards and attracting global carriers." The growth momentum is being matched with fresh investments, including a feasibility study for Terminal 4 at AAKIA, the planned opening of a new business centre by November 2025 and expanded facilities for private jets to cater for the growing luxury tourism market.

For President Mwinyi, the progress is firmly aligned with his broader economic strategy to modernise Zanzibar's infrastructure and attract foreign direct investment.

"Airports are the gateways to the economy," he recently noted, "and their success is the nation's success."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.