Tanzania: Mwinyi Counsels CCM Members, Supporters

Zanzibar — Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Vice-Chairman and Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has urged party members, supporters, and well-wishers to sustain their unwavering spirit of generosity and solidarity as the party gears up for the forthcoming General Election.

Speaking during a highprofile fundraising event on Sunday evening in Urban West Region, Dr Mwinyi contributed 50m/- towards the election campaign kitty.

He expressed deep gratitude to all contributors, noting that the overwhelming support was a clear demonstration of true commitment and love for the party.

The event, organised by CCM's Urban Regional Committee, successfully mobilised 5.93bn/-, surpassing the target of 5bn/- set for the Zanzibar side of the campaign fund.

Dr Mwinyi described the achievement as a strong vote of confidence in CCM's leadership and called upon members to sustain the same momentum as the country heads into a crucial electoral season.

Meanwhile, the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) officially unveiled the timetable for the 2025 General Election.

ZEC Chairman, Justice George Joseph Kazi, announced that the collection and submission of nomination forms for presidential, parliamentary and councillorship candidates will run from August 28 to September 10, 2025, closing at 4:00 pm. Nomination Day has been fixed for September 11.

According to the schedule, election campaigns will commence immediately after nomination and run until midnight on October 27.

Early voting has been set for October 28, in accordance with Section 82 of Zanzibar's Election Act No. 4 of 2018, to cater for election officials, security personnel and others directly engaged in managing election day operations.

"The early voting will be held just a day before the General Election," Justice Kazi said, adding that eligible participants include election supervisors, assistant supervisors, polling station managers, ZEC staff, police officers, commissioners and security agents.

The main voting day for Zanzibar's General Election has been set for October 29, 2025.

Counting of votes and announcement of results will follow between October 29 and November 1. Justice Kazi reaffirmed that ZEC, operating under the Constitution of Zanzibar of 1984 and Election Act No. 4 of 2018, is mandated to organise transparent and credible elections every five years.

He further assured that the Commission has made adequate arrangements to accommodate persons with special needs at polling stations.

Justice Kazi appealed to political parties, candidates, the media, civil society and security agencies to uphold peace and stability, stressing that responsible conduct was vital for safeguarding national unity.

He also urged journalists to report accurately and responsibly in line with the 2025 General Election theme: "Peaceful and Transparent Elections."

Justice Kazi commended citizens for their active participation in the preparatory stages, including voter registration, verification of voter rolls and collection of voter identification cards and encouraged them to maintain the same commitment until final results are declared.