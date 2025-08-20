Tanzania: Girls' School Opens Modern Library Through Read - Karimjee Partnership

Zanzibar — Students at Ben Bella Girls' Secondary School in Stone Town, Zanzibar, now have access to a modern, well-equipped library, thanks to a collaborative effort between Read Tanzania and the Karimjee Foundation.

The refurbished library was officially handed over recently in a ceremony officiated by Director of Secondary Education in the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Ms Asya Iddi Issa, representing the docket minister.

"This is more than just a library, it's a tool for transformation. Students should use this space to sharpen their minds, avoid distractions and develop a strong reading culture," Ms Issa urged.

She encouraged students to complement, not replace, traditional learning with digital tools like Google and Artificial Intelligence (AI), stressing the importance of critical thinking and independent study.

Read Tanzania Executive Director, Ms Naemy Sillayo said that the project is part of a broader mission to improve learning environments across public schools.

"This library will inspire students to dream bigger, improve academic performance and prepare them for global competitiveness," she said.

The Karimjee Foundation's Executive Officer, Ms Caren Rowland, noted the renovation marks the beginning of broader changes in Zanzibar's education sector.

The upgraded library accommodates 30-40 students and offers a quiet, conducive environment for study. The 27.44m/- investment included roof repairs and painting, new windows, electrical work, and ceiling fans, three computers, 29 chairs, 10 tables, refurbished cabinets, 458 new textbooks and supplementary books. The project is expected to benefit 1,030 students and 48 teachers.

Ben Bella Headmistress, Ms Zainab Mbwana Mgunda, expressed optimism that the new facility will enhance academic performance, especially in increasing firstdivision results.

Since its founding in 2005, READ Tanzania, an offshoot of UK-based read International has renovated 177 school libraries in 22 regions, reached over 1.86 million students, distributed 1.64 million books, supplied computers to 17 schools and trained over 1,100 teachers.

Read Tanzania also acknowledged the Zanzibar Library Services Board for their role in overseeing the project and called for sustainable management of the libra ry's resources.

"This investment is about more than bricks and books, it's about giving girls the tools to thrive," said Ms Sillayo.