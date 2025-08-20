Ethiopia: Uncharted - a Thrilling Adventure With an Ethiopian Soul

In this digital age, where entertainment is as easy to find as water in the Blue Nile, the movie uncharted (2022) is a real treat! It's got all the action and excitement of a Hollywood blockbuster, but it also has something special for Ethiopians - a reflection of our own long history of discovery, guardianship, and the incredible value of our cultural heritage.

The movie is like a beautifully woven scarf, with threads of danger, humor, and longing all mixed together. The story may be made up, but the feelings it evokes will be familiar to anyone who's grown up listening to the epic tales and folk stories that have been passed down for generations in our highlands. Just like a storyteller in Gondar pausing to draw the listener in, uncharted switches between heart-pounding action and quiet, powerful moments.

At the center of it all is Nathan Drake, played by the energetic Tom Holland. Nathan is an orphan, a man haunted by the disappearance of his big brother, Sam. This personal pain is what drives him, leading him on a quest where clues are hidden in paintings, traps lurk in ancient walls, and trust is as valuable as gold. He teams up with Victor "Sully" Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg - a streetwise veteran who's seen it all. Together, they embark on a journey that's part family search, part treasure hunt, and part test of loyalty.

Their relationship is like a dance of half-truths and uneasy alliances. It's a lot like the heroes in our own traditional stories, where companions set out together but each has their own secrets. In Ethiopian folk tales, your traveling buddy might save your life one day and betray you the next - not out of meanness, but because of the complicated nature of human ambition. Uncharted captures this tension perfectly, with every exchange and glance leaving you wondering: who can you really trust?

Then there's Chloe Frazer, played by Sophia Ali. She's just as smart and agile as Nathan, and her shifting loyalties make every interaction with her feel like a game of chess. Watching Chloe pursue her own agenda is like observing a master strategist in the piazzas of Addis Ababa - every move calculated, every smile part of a deeper plan.

The movie's story hits all the classic adventure beats - like Indiana Jones or National Treasure. But it also taps into something that's deeply Ethiopian. Our history is full of quests that blend myth, faith, and geography into one incredible tapestry. The journey of the Queen of Sheba, the arrival of the Ark of the Covenant, the creation of the Kebra Nagast (ክብረ ነገስት) - these aren't just tales, they're maps of our identity.

And that's why one small moment in the film carries so much weight for us Ethiopians. When the movie briefly shows an Ethiopian Orthodox Church, it's just a backdrop for global audiences. But for us, it's a reminder of something much more profound. The Church of Saint Mary of Zion in Axum - (አክሱም ጽዮን ማርያም) believed to house the Ark of the Covenant - isn't just a landmark. It's a living testament to centuries of guardianship, a place where the divine and the historical come together. Its walls have stood the test of time, protecting our sacred relics not for profit, but for the sake of faith and heritage. To see even a glimpse of our holy architecture on the big screen is to be reminded that Ethiopia isn't just a spot on a treasure map - it's a treasure in itself.

And that's the key difference. In uncharted, Nathan and Sully are after gold that's been hidden for ages, a prize to be claimed. But in Ethiopia, our treasures - whether the Ark in Axum, the ancient manuscripts of Lake Tana, or the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela - aren't prizes to be taken, they're trusts to be preserved. We measure value not by ownership, but by how well we care for what's been entrusted to us.

Director Ruben Fleischer keeps the story moving like a well-conducted symphony, with slow, thoughtful moments giving way to sudden, thrilling crescendos. The dialogue scenes reveal riddles and betrayals, while the action sequences will have you on the edge of your seat - like that crazy scene where Nathan clings to cargo crates spilling from a plane! It's the kind of over-the-top, impossible stunt that just makes you grin and go with it. That's the heartbeat of classic adventure movies - inviting you to believe in the unbelievable.

The cinematography by Chung-hoon Chung is a visual feast, with each location having its own distinct feel. The ancient vaults are bathed in a sacred golden light, the ocean scenes shimmer with salty blues, and you can practically feel the sweat on the characters' brows. It's an unapologetically enthusiastic journey from one incredible setting to the next. Though there are a few spots where the story gets bogged down in exposition.

For Ethiopian viewers, the movie resonates most not in its depiction of gold, but in its celebration of the journey itself. Our national story is a map - a record of searches for truth, protection, and the divine. The Kebra Nagast (ክብረ ነገስት) tells of Solomon's gifts to Ethiopia, the legends of Lalibela speak of a king who built churches with angelic help, and the monasteries of Tigray guard scrolls that have survived centuries of war and weather. In all these stories, the destination matters, but the path is where the real meaning lies.

Like Nathan, we inherit clues - though ours are passed down in words, songs, and the gestures of elders who know the land like the pages of a living book. These oral maps are deliberately incomplete, leaving room for us to discover. They require patience, listening, and a willingness to walk a road with no clear end in sight.

Uncharted isn't perfect - Antonio Banderas as the villain feels a bit underused, and some of the twists rely more on genre familiarity than genuine surprise. But, the film succeeds in its most important mission: stirring the spirit of adventure. Whether it's leaping across rooftops, deciphering ancient inscriptions, or piecing together scraps of history, the characters remind us that the unknown is still worth seeking.

By the time the credits roll, uncharted hasn't reinvented the adventure genre. But it has offered something rare in modern cinema - a reminder of the pure joy in the chase itself. In a world where every inch of the globe is mapped by satellites, the film whispers that there are still undiscovered places, both on the earth and in the heart.

For Ethiopian audiences, that whisper is an invitation - to seek wonder within our own borders. The misty Simien Mountains, the otherworldly Danakil Depression, the forgotten tributaries of the Nile winding past ancient ruins - these are all landscapes of mystery waiting to be explored.

Maybe the greatest treasure isn't the gold at the end of the journey, but the stories we gather along the way. Faith, heritage, memory - these are treasures no thief can steal, no time can tarnish. In that sense, uncharted speaks a language we Ethiopians already know well. It reminds us that the real map is the one we carry inside, leading us to the uncharted places of the soul.

BY SOLOMON GIRMAY

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 20 AUGUST 2025