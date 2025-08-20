Egypt,Tokyo Sign MOUs to Boost Cooperation in Public, Technical Education

20 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 attended the signing ceremony of two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between Egypt's Ministry of Education and Technical Education and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, aimed at enhancing cooperation in public education and technical and vocational training.

The agreements, signed on the sidelines of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, also cover support for special needs education and teacher training. Madbouly is representing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the summit.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike was present at the signing ceremony.

The first MoU was signed by Egyptian Minister of Education and Technical Education Mohamed Abdel Latif and the director-general of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Education Affairs Bureau. It focuses on teacher training programs, support for students with special needs through the Egyptian International Leadership Center in 10th of Ramadan City, and knowledge exchange in general education.

The second agreement was signed by Abdel Latif and a senior official at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Advanced Technical Education Institute. It aims to expand Egypt's network of applied technology schools and adopt advanced teaching methods in technical education, with an emphasis on agricultural schools. The goal is to produce skilled graduates who meet the needs of both domestic and international labor markets.

Following the signing, Abdel Latif said the MoUs reflect the strong Egypt-Japan partnership in education development, noting that the Japanese model in Egypt's "Egyptian-Japanese Schools" serves as a successful example of discipline and quality, underlining the shared commitment to nurturing generations capable of competing globally.

