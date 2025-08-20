Egypt: Defense Min Meets Northern Military Zone Troops

20 August 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Defense and Military Production Minister and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief General Abdel Meguid Saqr met with personnel from the Northern Military Zone on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 in the presence of Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Ahmed Khalifa and senior military leaders.

The visit is part of regular briefings aimed at aligning views on national security issues. Saqr conveyed greetings from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and underscored the importance of combat readiness amid regional and international challenges.

He stressed that maintaining high morale, continuous training, and modernizing combat capabilities remain top priorities. Saqr also shared a meal with the troops and praised their efforts in safeguarding Egypt's security and resources.

