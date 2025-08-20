Malawi: High Court Deals DPP Crushing Blow Over MEC Boss Appointment

20 August 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

In a stinging legal rebuke, the High Court in Blantyre on August 20, 2025, dismissed the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) attempt to block the appointment of Andrew Mpesi as Chief Elections Officer of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Delivering the judgment, Justice Mandala Mambulasa said the DPP had "failed to demonstrate that its rights or freedoms have been infringed upon by the appointment" and therefore "lacked sufficient interest, or locus standi, to bring these proceedings." The ruling effectively ends the party's hopes of halting Mpesi from performing his duties, leaving their legal arguments in tatters.

The DPP had argued that Mpesi's previous public support for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and President Lazarus Chakwera made him unsuitable for the apolitical position of Chief Elections Officer.

Party lawyers insisted that his appointment violated MEC's requirement that the position be filled by an impartial professional. "We are deeply concerned that Mr. Mpesi's history of political statements compromises the integrity of Malawi's electoral process," said the DPP's legal representative in court.

However, the court was unimpressed.

Justice Mambulasa emphasized that "mere past expressions of political opinion do not, in themselves, amount to disqualification" and that the party had provided no evidence that Mpesi's appointment directly infringed on its rights. The Director of Public Prosecutions, Masauko Chamkakala, reinforced this view, noting that "the law protects the independence of the Electoral Commission, and challenges to appointments must be grounded in demonstrable harm, not political preference."

The DPP had also sought an injunction to restrain Mpesi from assuming his duties pending the court's determination. That application was likewise rejected, allowing Mpesi to continue overseeing Malawi's crucial electoral preparations without legal impediment.

Political analysts say the ruling is a major setback for the DPP. "This is not just a legal loss; it is a political blow," said political commentator Esther Chihana. "The courts have made it clear that procedural attacks on MEC appointments will not succeed without concrete evidence. The DPP now faces the electorate with weakened leverage and mounting criticism."

The ruling comes at a sensitive time as Malawi gears up for elections, underscoring the court's resolve to protect the independence of electoral institutions while signaling that partisan grievances cannot dictate judicial outcomes.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.