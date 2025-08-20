Malawi: High Court Deals DPP Crushing Blow Over MEC Boss Appointment

In a stinging legal rebuke, the High Court in Blantyre on August 20, 2025, dismissed the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) attempt to block the appointment of Andrew Mpesi as Chief Elections Officer of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Delivering the judgment, Justice Mandala Mambulasa said the DPP had "failed to demonstrate that its rights or freedoms have been infringed upon by the appointment" and therefore "lacked sufficient interest, or locus standi, to bring these proceedings." The ruling effectively ends the party's hopes of halting Mpesi from performing his duties, leaving their legal arguments in tatters.

The DPP had argued that Mpesi's previous public support for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and President Lazarus Chakwera made him unsuitable for the apolitical position of Chief Elections Officer.

Party lawyers insisted that his appointment violated MEC's requirement that the position be filled by an impartial professional. "We are deeply concerned that Mr. Mpesi's history of political statements compromises the integrity of Malawi's electoral process," said the DPP's legal representative in court.

However, the court was unimpressed.

Justice Mambulasa emphasized that "mere past expressions of political opinion do not, in themselves, amount to disqualification" and that the party had provided no evidence that Mpesi's appointment directly infringed on its rights. The Director of Public Prosecutions, Masauko Chamkakala, reinforced this view, noting that "the law protects the independence of the Electoral Commission, and challenges to appointments must be grounded in demonstrable harm, not political preference."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The DPP had also sought an injunction to restrain Mpesi from assuming his duties pending the court's determination. That application was likewise rejected, allowing Mpesi to continue overseeing Malawi's crucial electoral preparations without legal impediment.

Political analysts say the ruling is a major setback for the DPP. "This is not just a legal loss; it is a political blow," said political commentator Esther Chihana. "The courts have made it clear that procedural attacks on MEC appointments will not succeed without concrete evidence. The DPP now faces the electorate with weakened leverage and mounting criticism."

The ruling comes at a sensitive time as Malawi gears up for elections, underscoring the court's resolve to protect the independence of electoral institutions while signaling that partisan grievances cannot dictate judicial outcomes.