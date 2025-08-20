South Africa: Have Your Say On the Gazetted BELA Act Regulations

Government has officially gazetted the first two sets of regulations under the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (BELA Act) 2024, for public comment.

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments by 5 September 2025.

The regulations focus on key provisions of the South African Schools Act relating to school capacity and school admissions.

The gazetted regulations aim to ensure that the BELA Act, which came into effect on 24 December 2024, is implemented in a way that protects learners' rights and improves school functionality.

Additional regulations will be released for public comment as soon as they are finalised, legally vetted and approved.

The gazetting of the regulations offers education stakeholders and the public an important opportunity to actively contribute to shaping the future of basic education.

The draft regulations can be accessed on the Department of Basic Education's website https://www.education.gov.za and in Government Gazette Nos. 53119 and 53120 of 6 August 2025.

To submit your comment, you can visit: https://www.education.gov.za/Resources/Legislation/CallforComments.aspx.