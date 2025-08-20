South Africa: Manamela Appoints R800 Million Corruption Implicated ANC Cadres As Seta 'Administrators'

The Democratic Alliance rejects Minister Manamela's appointment of Oupa Nkoane, Lehlohonolo Masoga, and Zukile Mvalo as Construction SETA (CETA), Services SETA and Local Government SETA (LGSETA) "administrators".

These appointees are unfit- implicated in corruption, mismanagement, fraud in previous government jobs - or have proved themselves useless in the SETA space already.

The DA has written an urgent letter to Minister Manamela to demand his reconsideration of these appointments, and withdrawal of his announcement.

Will Minister Manamela fail his first test of ANC cadre deployment, or will he go down the same path as Nobuhle Nkabane?

The facts against Manamela speak for themselves:

1. Oupa Nkoane is a former municipal manager at the ANC-governed Emfuleni Local Municipality in Gauteng. He is implicated in a forensic report that details the mismanagement of R872 million in this municipality.

2. Lehlohonolo Masoga is a former ANC Limpopo MEC & Deputy Speaker. He was implicated in a forensic report by forensic services company Morar for back dating a communications contract worth R4.4 Million as the CEO of the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone - this was seen to justify unjustified payments made to communications company, Mahuma Group.

3. Zukile Mvalo is the current Deputy Director General responsible for skills development in the Department of Higher Education, and has been since 2017. All 21 SETAs have been reporting directly to him for the past 8 years. He has failed at stabilizing SETAs for the past 8 years, and has no prospect of fixing anything suddenly now.

Minister Manamela announced these appointments saying there are to address serious and entrenched governance failures in these entities, including procurement irregularities, lapses in oversight, and board instability - how on earth can this be addressed by corruption, fraud, mismanagement implicated ANC cadres?

We demand that Manamela stop this, and appoint independent non-political persons free of corruption implications to deliver an effective turn-around of the system.