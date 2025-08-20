Uganda: Speaker Among, Deputy Tayebwa Salute Cranes' Historic Quarterfinals Qualification

19 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Moses Namayo

Uganda Cranes sealed a historic spot in the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 after a thrilling 3-3 draw with South Africa in Kampala.

Uganda's hopes looked bleak after South Africa overturned a 1-0 halftime deficit into a 3-1 lead, with goals from Ramahlwe Mphahlele (52'), Thabiso Katumela (58') and Ndalondlo (82') cancelling out Ssemugabi's 34th-minute opener.

But the Cranes fought back heroically in front of their home crowd. Allan Okello pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 88th minute before Rogers Torach converted another penalty deep into stoppage time to level the match 3-3 and secure passage to the last eight.

Moments after the game, Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among congratulated the team on her X platform.

"Congratulations, Captain! Let's set sail for the quarters without encountering any turbulence. You have made history! We celebrate the bravery of the Cranes, embodying the true Ugandan spirit of resilience and determination to fight until the very last minute. Congratulations to the players, the technical team, Fufa , and the amazing fans. I am a proud Ugandan as we fly into the quarters."

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa also applauded the performance, saying:

"Congratulations Uganda Cranes. You showed a strong spirit of resilience. Now go and rule the continent."

State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang added his voice: "Hearty congratulations to the Uganda Cranes for the incredible performance tonight and for qualifying to the quarterfinals. Your resilience and hard work have made the entire Pearl of Africa proud. Keep flying high."

Uganda now joins co-hosts Kenya and Tanzania in the quarterfinals of CHAN 2024, hosted under the Pamoja bid of the three East African nations.

