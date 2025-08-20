Uganda: WHO Warns of Rabies Threat As Children Remain Most Vulnerable

Rabies remains a serious public health threat in over 150 countries, particularly across Asia and Africa, causing tens of thousands of deaths annually.

Children under 15 account for 40% of fatalities, with dogs responsible for 99% of human rabies cases.

While rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, it is preventable through timely medical care and responsible animal management.

The disease spreads via bites, scratches, or direct contact with the saliva of infected animals, including dogs, cats, livestock, and wildlife.

Symptoms range from fever and tingling at the bite site to severe brain inflammation, paralysis, and death. Furious rabies, marked by hyperactivity, hallucinations, and hydrophobia, and paralytic rabies both lead to inevitable death if untreated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that prompt post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP)--including thorough wound cleaning, human rabies vaccines, and rabies immunoglobulins where needed--can prevent fatalities.

Global access to PEP remains limited, with treatment costs averaging US$108 per course, posing challenges for many low-income families.

Prevention strategies focus on mass dog vaccination, responsible pet ownership, public awareness, and immediate care after potential exposures.

Experts stress that anyone bitten or scratched by a potentially rabid animal should seek PEP immediately, while pre-exposure vaccination is recommended for high-risk groups.