Uganda: WHO Warns of Rabies Threat As Children Remain Most Vulnerable

19 August 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

Rabies remains a serious public health threat in over 150 countries, particularly across Asia and Africa, causing tens of thousands of deaths annually.

Children under 15 account for 40% of fatalities, with dogs responsible for 99% of human rabies cases.

While rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, it is preventable through timely medical care and responsible animal management.

The disease spreads via bites, scratches, or direct contact with the saliva of infected animals, including dogs, cats, livestock, and wildlife.

Symptoms range from fever and tingling at the bite site to severe brain inflammation, paralysis, and death. Furious rabies, marked by hyperactivity, hallucinations, and hydrophobia, and paralytic rabies both lead to inevitable death if untreated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that prompt post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP)--including thorough wound cleaning, human rabies vaccines, and rabies immunoglobulins where needed--can prevent fatalities.

Global access to PEP remains limited, with treatment costs averaging US$108 per course, posing challenges for many low-income families.

Prevention strategies focus on mass dog vaccination, responsible pet ownership, public awareness, and immediate care after potential exposures.

Experts stress that anyone bitten or scratched by a potentially rabid animal should seek PEP immediately, while pre-exposure vaccination is recommended for high-risk groups.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.