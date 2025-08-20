South Africa: New Tebogo Malaka Bribe Footage Verifies IDT CEO Said There's 'Sixty' in Dior Bag

Newly released video footage of this journalist's infamous meeting with Tebogo Malaka pours cold water on the suspended IDT CEO's denials of her role in a highly publicised bribe attempt.

Daily Maverick has decided to release fuller clips from secret recordings of a meeting between this journalist and Tebogo Malaka, suspended CEO of the Independent Development Trust (IDT). Malaka can clearly be heard saying the word "sixty", after she was asked how much money she and IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane had brought with them.

Makgolane can also be heard confirming that the sum of money in the Dior shopping bag amounted to R60,000.

The meeting at a wine farm near Stellenbosch took place on Sunday, 3 August. Daily Maverick's subsequent video and a related exposé into Malaka's Waterfall property has sent shockwaves through South Africa.

The story that Malaka wanted to bury delves into a botched IDT EPWP scheme and prominent businessman Collen Mashawana's involvement in a property currently being built for Malaka inside Gauteng's Waterfall Country Estate. Mashawana funnelled at least R200,000 into House Malaka. This while his eponymous charitable foundation secured a R60-million contract from Malaka's IDT to run employment schemes for nearly 2000 people across five provinces....