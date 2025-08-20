Namibia: Nangolo to Face Bagwasi in High Stakes Fight

19 August 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia's undefeated boxing sensation Flame 'Special One' Nangolo will defend his home turf against Botswana's rising star Steve Bagwasi in a thrilling showdown for the WBO Africa Super Featherweight Title on 13 September at the Roman Catholic Hall in Windhoek.

Originally slated to fight Nigeria's Rilwan Rawal, Nangolo's path to glory has taken a dramatic turn. The late change in opponent has brought a new threat into the spotlight, and it's one that Nangolo is not taking lightly.

"Make no mistake, warned Nangolo's trainer and promoter, Steve Bagwasi is no substitute. He's the real deal," said Immanuel 'AC' Moses.

Bagwasi's professional record speaks for itself: 10 fights, nine wins, just one loss. A slick, fast, and fearless fighter, he's coming to Namibia with one mission: to take the title back to Botswana. But he'll have to get through the flame first.

Nangolo, known for his explosive style and unmatched work ethic, has become a fan favourite in Namibia. His unbeaten record and hunger for continental dominance make him one of Africa's most promising prospects in the super featherweight division.

"This isn't just a fight. It's a battle between nations. Two warriors. One belt and a night of fireworks guaranteed," added Moses.

General admission is N$300 per person, whereas the corporate table (10 seats) will cost N$20 000.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.