Namibia: Nangolo to Face Bagwasi in High Stakes Fight

Namibia's undefeated boxing sensation Flame 'Special One' Nangolo will defend his home turf against Botswana's rising star Steve Bagwasi in a thrilling showdown for the WBO Africa Super Featherweight Title on 13 September at the Roman Catholic Hall in Windhoek.

Originally slated to fight Nigeria's Rilwan Rawal, Nangolo's path to glory has taken a dramatic turn. The late change in opponent has brought a new threat into the spotlight, and it's one that Nangolo is not taking lightly.

"Make no mistake, warned Nangolo's trainer and promoter, Steve Bagwasi is no substitute. He's the real deal," said Immanuel 'AC' Moses.

Bagwasi's professional record speaks for itself: 10 fights, nine wins, just one loss. A slick, fast, and fearless fighter, he's coming to Namibia with one mission: to take the title back to Botswana. But he'll have to get through the flame first.

Nangolo, known for his explosive style and unmatched work ethic, has become a fan favourite in Namibia. His unbeaten record and hunger for continental dominance make him one of Africa's most promising prospects in the super featherweight division.

"This isn't just a fight. It's a battle between nations. Two warriors. One belt and a night of fireworks guaranteed," added Moses.

General admission is N$300 per person, whereas the corporate table (10 seats) will cost N$20 000.