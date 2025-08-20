Namibia: Energy Conference Highlights Growing Oil and Gas Interest

The Mercure Hotel in Windhoek from Tuesday to Friday was a hive of activity as over 1 100 delegates and 73 exhibitors gathered for one of the country's biggest oil and gas events of the year.

Held under the theme "From Exploration to Action: Positioning Namibia as the Next Energy Frontier", the conference brought together leaders from government, industry, and the private sector to discuss the future of Namibia's energy industry.

The event comes as interest in Namibia's oil and gas potential continues to grow, following recent offshore discoveries that have caught the attention of global energy companies. During last week's conference, over 70 exhibitors participated. Here are some of the participants.