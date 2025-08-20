Namibia: Energy Conference Highlights Growing Oil and Gas Interest

19 August 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

The Mercure Hotel in Windhoek from Tuesday to Friday was a hive of activity as over 1 100 delegates and 73 exhibitors gathered for one of the country's biggest oil and gas events of the year.

Held under the theme "From Exploration to Action: Positioning Namibia as the Next Energy Frontier", the conference brought together leaders from government, industry, and the private sector to discuss the future of Namibia's energy industry.

The event comes as interest in Namibia's oil and gas potential continues to grow, following recent offshore discoveries that have caught the attention of global energy companies. During last week's conference, over 70 exhibitors participated. Here are some of the participants.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.