Namibia: Swanu Enters Battle for Otjombinde ...Fields 26-Year-Old to Contest for Regional Councillor

The South West Africa National Union (Swanu), the country's oldest political party, is banking on 26-year-old Kueekuje Kazapua to snatch the Otjombinde constituency from Swapo party during the Regional Councils and Local Authorities elections next month.

Kazapua was recently elected as the party's representative after beating former Namibian Broadcasting Corporation's Omurari producer Bethuel Ngajoo Mbuende in the party's primaries.

Mbuende went on to stand as an independent candidate for the November polls following the defeat. Kazapua, a Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree holder from the University of Namibia, serves as a member of the party's Politburo and as secretary for legal affairs.

He had served in numerous leadership roles, including as chairperson of the Church of Africa Youth League and as spokesperson of the Swanu Youth League.

He is currently pursuing a justice training course. Kazapua said his desire to see Otjombinde residents live a better and fulfilling life drove him to run for the constituency's top political position.

"I am eager to make the position more practical and active, focusing on development and serving as a custodian of progress, rather than just a figurehead," he stated.

The Swanu candidate said he aims to change the perception that the councillor role is a retirement position or a last resort.

"Instead, I will show the community that this position requires a fresh and proactive approach to seek development opportunities beyond central government support," he said.

Ultimately, Kazapua emphasised that his ambition is to serve and make Otjombinde a better place for its people.

"Otjombinde, along with the wider Omaheke region, faces grave socio-economic issues, such as youth unemployment.

Many families rely heavily on subsistence farming and government food aid," he noted.

Kazapua said service delivery is uneven and geographically divided, leaving communities in Okatumba, the larger parts of Eiseb, and rural Otjombinde marginalised.

He said some residents live over 200 kilometres (km) from the councillor's office and struggle to access food distribution, healthcare and other essential services.

The youthful candidate added that he will establish a community-driven fund to finance local projects, reducing the dependency on the central government resources if honoured with the election.

"My priorities include vocational training initiatives, a solar-powered community, and community gardens designed to support local hostels within the community that struggles to secure funding to date to feed learners," he said.

Improvement of healthcare is also among Kazapua's priorities that require urgency in the Otjombinde constituency.

He reiterated Swanu's social ideals and its call for equitable distribution of Otjombinde's resources among all residents, which the party believes will break down barriers built on political affiliation.

"I envision one united Otjombinde, where development and dignity are shared, and no community or individual is left behind. Our young nation's government, led by Her Excellency President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, marked by a new youthful Cabinet, provides renewed hope," he said.

"Ondera aihe ino ngamburiro movivava viayo opuiizo kutuka, which loosely translates to 'every bird believes in the ability of its own wings to fly'. I believe in a better Otjombinde under my watch," Kazapua remarked.