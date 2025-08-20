Southern Africa: SADC Prioritises Peace in DRC

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has made one of its strongest commitments yet to regional peace and stability by reaffirming its unwavering commitment to supporting peace efforts in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This was announced in the official communiqué of the 45th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, read by the re-elected SADC executive secretary Elias Magosi, during the closing ceremony on Sunday evening in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

"The summit reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to promoting peace, security and stability in the eastern DRC," Magosi declared.

He added that "leaders welcomed the joint mediation efforts by the African Union Commission, SADC and the East African Community".

Magosi stressed the urgent need for harmonisation with the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes. The DRC crisis has been one of the region's most pressing security concerns, with SADC troops already deployed under the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).

In a strong message, the summit condemned misinformation surrounding the mission.

"The summit condemned the spread of misinformation about the deployment of the SAMIDRC and reiterated that the deployment was conducted in full compliance with regional and international principles and obligations," Magosi told the delegates.

Agreements

President Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah was one of the presidents who signed new agreements during the summit.

She signed the agreement amending the SADC protocols on energy and the protocol on employment and labour.

The summit also recorded a major step forward in economic governance.

Leaders approved and signed the Agreement Amending the SADC Protocol on Finance and Investment, with a special focus on anti-money laundering provisions.

"This agreement strengthens our regional legal framework," Magosi said.

"It sends a clear message that SADC will not allow financial crimes to undermine our integration and development agenda," he added.

In another significant development, the summit welcomed the signing of an agreement between SADC and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (Western Sahara), reaffirming the region's solidarity with Western Sahara's quest for self-determination.

The summit also elected new leaders to steer the organisation. Madagascar's president Andry Rajoelina was chosen as the new chairperson of SADC, while South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa was named as the incoming chairperson.

Malawi's president Lazarus Chakwera was elected as the chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, with Eswatini's King Mswati III set to succeed him.

Another central decision of the meeting was the endorsement of the new theme for the coming year, 'Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC'. Leaders pledged to prioritise economic growth, food security and a just transition in the energy sector.

The summit also announced the accelerated establishment of the SADC Regional Development Fund, which will serve as an independent vehicle to mobilise long-term investments for regional projects. Leaders further directed the Secretariat to fast-track the development of the North-South Economic Corridor and the SADC Maritime Corridor Strategy, initiatives aimed at boosting trade, regional connectivity and integration.

Public health and social issues also featured prominently.

Heads of State urged member states to step up efforts against gender-based violence by strengthening data systems, supporting survivors and addressing the root causes of abuse.

They also resolved to intensify measures against cholera, calling on governments to establish presidential task forces and expand sanitation infrastructure.

On agriculture, leaders underlined the importance of climate-smart practices, irrigation and disease control, particularly against the foot and mouth disease, to strengthen food security.

The summit commended Tanzania for hosting the Mission 300 African Energy Summit earlier this year, which focused on energy transformation across the continent. Leaders directed the Secretariat to work with international partners, such as the World Bank and African Development Bank, to help member states develop national energy compacts by the end of 2025.

Tributes

The meeting paid tribute to late regional leaders and officials, including Namibia's Founding President Sam Nujoma, Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu and South Africa's former deputy president David Mabuza. Magosi, who was reappointed for a second and final four-year term, thanked the leaders for their trust.

"I am humbled by the confidence placed in me to continue serving this community. Our vision of regional integration, peace and prosperity must remain our guiding light," he said.

Summit chairperson and host president Andry Rajoelina expressed gratitude for the confidence bestowed upon Madagascar.

"It is a great honour to lead SADC at this critical time. Together, we will advance industrialisation, transform agriculture and ensure a just energy transition for our people," he stated.

The 45th SADC Summit ended with a renewed pledge to strengthen unity, peace and regional integration across Southern Africa.