Africa: Namibia's Green Finance Revolution - A Blueprint for Africa's Energy Future

opinion

Namibia is quietly emerging as one of Africa's most compelling clean energy stories.

With world-class solar and wind resources, the country is now pairing natural advantage with financial innovation to reshape its energy future.

At the heart of this transformation is the green project financing, a fast-evolving mechanism that is unlocking capital, accelerating infrastructure and positioning Namibia as a regional leader in the energy transition.

Energy opportunity

Namibia currently imports nearly 70% of its electricity, much of it from South Africa. Yet, the country is blessed with some of the highest solar irradiance levels on the planet and vast wind corridors that make it a natural candidate for renewable energy leadership.

The shift is already underway.

Namibia is embracing new financial models to reduce energy insecurity, decarbonise its industrial base and build future export capacity, particularly in green hydrogen.

Green project finance is no longer a niche concept, but it is becoming central to how Namibia funds its energy ambitions.

Momentum

Green project financing, which blends public and private capital to fund sustainable infrastructure, is now driving some of Namibia's most strategic developments.

In 2024, the World Bank approved its first energy-sector loan for Namibia, a US$138.5 million facility to expand solar and wind integration, upgrade transmission and install utility-scale battery storage. A year later, the Climate Investment Funds selected Namibia for up to US$250 million in concessional funding to support industrial decarbonisation and green hydrogen development.

These are not isolated wins, but they reflect a growing confidence in Namibia's ability to deliver bankable, climate-aligned projects.

Blended finance

Namibia is also innovating at home. The SDG Namibia One Fund, a joint initiative between Climate Fund Managers and the Environmental Investment Fund, is targeting €1 billion to finance clean energy infrastructure, including the flagship Hyphen Green Hydrogen project.

EIF's Green Impact Facility is helping local entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises to access concessional loans for off-grid solar, water-efficient agriculture and climate-smart technologies.

Meanwhile, the SUNREF Namibia programme, backed by the French Development Agency, has channelled over €45 million in credit lines through local banks including FNB, Nedbank and Bank Windhoek.

Innovation

Namibia's green finance evolution has reached its capital markets.

Bank Windhoek issued the country's first Green Bond in 2018, followed by a Sustainability Bond in 2021, raising N$227 million for water and energy projects. Nedbank Namibia has convened green energy finance roundtables to shape investable pipelines.

Standard Bank Namibia has taken a leading role in financing clean energy infrastructure, most notably as sole mandated lead arranger, lender and agent for the 44 MW Diaz Wind Power Project near Lüderitz, the country's first utility-scale wind farm.

This project reflects Standard Bank's broader ESG strategy, which supports inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa by financing infrastructure that delivers long-term environmental and economic value.

Our commitment to Namibia's energy transition is not just about funding assets but enabling transformation.

Flagship projects

Namibia's energy map is being redrawn by a series of high-impact projects.

These include NamPower's Omburu Solar Plant near Omaruru, the Erongo Battery Energy Storage System near Walvis Bay and the Kokerboom Solar project supplying mining operations in the //Kharas region.

The Otjikoto Biomass Power Station, slated for 2027, will use encroacher bush as feedstock.

The Hyphen Green Hydrogen project, backed by the SDG Namibia One Fund, is expected to produce 350 000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually for export.

Each of these projects signal Namibia's intent, not just to meet domestic energy needs, but to become a clean energy exporter and industrial hub.

Challenges

Despite strong momentum, challenges remain.

SMEs still face barriers to finance, and technical capacity gaps could slow implementation.

However, Namibia's bold approach, blending concessional funding, commercial investment and local innovation, is attracting global attention. The Bank of Namibia's Sustainable Finance Framework, released in 2024 is another milestone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Business Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It commits financial institutions to ESG principles and climate-risk disclosures, laying the groundwork for a more resilient financial ecosystem.

Financing transformation

Namibia's green finance journey is about more than solar panels and wind turbines.

It is about energy sovereignty, industrial competitiveness and inclusive growth.

Standard Bank is proud to be part of this journey.

Our ESG strategy is rooted in enabling Africa's transition to a low-carbon economy, supporting clients and communities with the capital, insights and partnerships needed to thrive in a changing world.

As global decarbonisation accelerates, Namibia's model, built on innovation, collaboration and financial foresight, offers a blueprint for other frontier markets.

The future of energy in Africa may well be written in the sun and wind of Namibia.

*Rebbeka Shipepe is a Standard Bank Namibia client analyst for corporate and investment banking.