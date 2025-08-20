Zimbabwe: Namibian Motocross Team Delivers in Zimbabwe

19 August 2025
New Era (Windhoek)
By Hilma Nalupe

Namibia's motocross team delivered an impressive showing at the 2025 Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN), which wrapped up on Sunday at the Donnybrook Park Raceway in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The three-day championship, held from August 15 to 17, saw more than 140 riders from eight African nations compete across nine categories.

Namibia's 14-rider delegation rose to the occasion, finishing fourth overall in the continental team standings.

South Africa clinched the championship, Zimbabwe secured second, and Uganda rounded off the podium in third.

Namibia celebrated several standout individual performances.

Gerhard Simon powered to first place overall in the Masters class, while youngster Mason Meyer rode to an impressive third overall in the MX50 division.

In the women's category, Zoë-Lee Waldschmidt also made her mark, finishing third overall in WMX.

In the team categories, Namibia placed second overall in the Veterans category, third in WMX, and third in the 125cc class, showcasing depth across age groups and divisions.

Team captain Sigi Pack, who competed in the veteran's category, expressed pride in the squad's effort.

"Every rider gave their all. It shows in the results. Namibia has once again proven it can compete with the best in Africa," he said.

Secretary general of the Namibia Motorsport Federation Derek Jacobs highlighted the team spirit that carried Namibia through the event.

"MXOAN is about collective strength, not individual wins. Finishing fourth overall against such strong competition is a result we can build on," he noted.

