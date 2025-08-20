Namibia: Farmers Deliver Superior Quality At Aminuis Show ...Food Security Emphasised

Aminuis — The 2025 edition of the annual Aminuis Agriculture and Industrial Show was nothing but a premium display of top quality, resilient and genetically superior animals, whose owners showed in equal measure how far communal farmers have come.

The four-day event, which was held at the Aminuis settlement's auction pens, attracted a mixture of Omaheke region's most promising and veteran farmers, who went toe-to-toe contesting for honours in the various categories but in the end, it was more about exchanging notes and learning from each other.

For farmers plying their trade in one of the most drought-prone regions, the quality, reliance and determination shown by the farmers during the event was not only commendable but were a demonstration of how hard communal farmers are working to catch up with their commercial counterparts.

In the goats category, Undjakuje Tjimbundu of Orivereke Farming stole the show with his Boergoat ram, which was crowned as the Junior champion, while Vija Mbingeneeko of Skuilhoek Stud won the Boergoat Ewe Junior division.

Veteran farmer Nichlas Mbingeneeko of Skuilhoek Stud and Himuvi Mbingeneeko's Boergoat ram was crowned the grand champion, while Nichlas' ewe was also chosen as the grand champion.

Job Hambira's Kalahari ram won the grand champion accolade and Nduezu Zaakapi's ewe was crowned the grand champion in her category.

In the sheep category, Nichlas Mbingeneko's Ram and Ewe were both capped as grand champions in the Damara sheep section, while Steward Tjikune's ram and ewe were chosen as grand champions in the Persie sheep division.

In the White Dorper category, Tjarii and Kavena Uandara's ram and ewe were the grand champions, while Nichlas' Meatmaster ram was the grand champion and Norma Uazengisa ewe won the female category.

Mutu Katjiuanjo's ram was crowned the grand champion in the Van Rooy category and Steward Tjikune's ewe won the female category. The champion of champions in sheep section was won by Mutu Katjiuanjo's Van Rooy ram, while Tjikune's Van Rooy's ewe took the honours in the female division.

The Van Rooy came out as the winning breed of the 2025 edition of the annual Aminuis Agriculture and Industrial Show.

The overall breed champion in the cattle category was won by Novengi & Okahatjipara Stud, which breeds with top quality white Bramhans, while the junior cattle Novengi was reserved by Metarere Ngeenguno.

Food security

Speaking at the opening ceremony, deputy agriculture minister Ruth Masake called on farmers not to be distracted from the importance of strengthening agricultural productivity to enhance food security, create jobs and build resilient communities.

She stressed that farming communities are expected to embrace these events through sharing of ideas and building connections.

"This year's theme aligns strongly with the NPD6 and the Swapo party manifesto, both of which set out a clear path for strengthening agricultural productivity as a driver of rural economies. These goals are here on this showground; every animal judged, every product exhibited, and every service demonstrated today is part of that developmental agenda."

Meanwhile, Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate advised farmers to lead in quality breeding and sustainable farming.

"To our youth, agriculture is the future of this country. Engage yourself in poultry, horticulture, value addition and aggrotech. To our partners in government, the private sector and civil society, continue to invest in platforms of this nature; they are engines for rural industrialisation, innovation and unity."

Aminuis councillor Peter Kazongominja also pleaded with the government to continue investing in the agricultural sector.