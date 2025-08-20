Namibia: Farmers Geared Up for Epukiro Show

Farmers from Epukiro and across the country are preparing for the highly anticipated annual Epukiro Business and Agriculture Show, which opens tomorrow and continues through Sunday.

The show serves as a marketing platform where farmers market their livestock and products while competing for top honours in the various categories.

AgriToday caught up with some Epukiro farmers, who shared their readiness to compete in the show slated for Epukiro Post 3.

Leading the pack is renowned farmer Vasana Ndjavera from Ovinjuru village, who said he will be taking five top-quality cattle to the event.

"We have prepared well in advance. Our performance in the recent Otjinene Expo speaks volumes. We won many accolades in various categories in Otjinene. That is a major boost going into the Epukiro show. Our aim is not all about winning but to market what we do at Vasana and Family Farming. Winning is just a bonus. We believe in quality," he said.

Ndjavera's Simmentaler bull was the reserve champion at the recent Otjinene Expo after it challenged popular Brahman bull called Lucas from Ngurimuje Novengi and Okahatjipara Brahman based in the Okondjatu area in Otjozondjupa region.

His young female brahman also performed well at the recent expo after it was crowned the reserve champion after it came second from Kalahari Range farmer Mutjimba Korupanda's champion brahman cow.

Kakunanganda Korupanda of the Okanene Brahman Stud, also based in Epukiro, said his animals are well prepared and ready to keep top honours in the Epukiro constituency.

"This is our home ground. We have to keep our parents' legacy alive. We don't have any excuses. We will give a great show to the spectators and visitors at large," he said.

Korupanda's father, Andrew Uaetongue Korupanda, is one of Epukiro's decorated Brahman Stud breeders, who won several awards at many competitions countrywide.

Following in his father's footsteps, the young brahman breeder said his products are in demand due to his stellar performance at the Windhoek Agriculture Show last year.

"Our bull Pule managed to get accolades at this high-profile event as reserve champion. People are knocking at our doors to buy their offspring," the youthful farmer proudly said.

He will be taking five cattle to the show.

Otumbonde village sheep farmer Tjiuu Kaunatjike, who recently won big accolades with his veldmaster rams and ewes at the Otjimati mini show, Otjombinde's Demo Show, and Otjinene Expo, said he is satisfied with his preparations.

"My record in these competitions is self-explanatory. We work hard to avoid poor results in our products. Farming is our living. We put a lot of effort into producing them. We appreciate the efforts of the farmers' associations in creating platforms such as these," he said.

Kaunatjike, under the Okaundua Farming, will be fielding 20 superior quality sheep at the Epukiro show.

His goal is to market quality products to young farmers entering the market.

Meanwhile, Adam Kahengere Murangi from Otjimati village said his Kalahari Red goats will do wonders in Epukiro, as he prepared well for the event.

"This is like a farmers' World Cup. We are proud to represent the Epukiro constituency in our event. We will emerge victors, as we have good references from the previous event in Otjinene," he said.