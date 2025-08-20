Namibia: Poverty Affecting Learners At Rural Schools

At Naiti Combined School, a young girl arrived for classes last week carrying her school stationery in a makeshift bag stitched from an empty Top Score instant porridge packet.

Inside, school principal Vaino Shimutwikeni discovered an uncooked potato, makalani palm fruit, and a handful of berries the child had brought along as her lunch for the day.

"It broke my heart. I could not let her continue like that, so I gave her a very small, simple carry bag I had in my office. But this is just one of many cases that show how our children are struggling," he said. Shimutwikeni said the little girl lives with her grandmother, who has no source of income and takes care of several other children.

The principal's explanation points to many households in the northern regions where poverty, unemployment and food insecurity are common.

"This is not limited to our school. Some learners don't have uniforms at all, while others come to school hungry or having eaten nothing. We, as teachers, often step in to buy uniforms or share food, but the situation keeps worsening," he added.

Shimutwikeni has appealed to parents, community members, and well wishers to rally behind the school.

The principal further urged parents to take their children's education seriously by visiting the school regularly, engaging teachers, and avoiding neglect.

"Education is the greatest equaliser. If we do not support these children now, we are failing the future," he said.

Despite the hardships, Naiti Combined School has continued to excel academically. Ranked seventh out of 26 schools in the Okalongo Circuit, it has also embarked on fundraising activities to support its learners. Later this year, the school plans to raise funds to buy two smart TVs to enhance literacy learning through Jolly Phonics.

Similar stories have been reported at other schools across the north. In Omusati and Ohangwena, teachers have spoken of learners arriving barefoot, using plastic bags to carry their books, or sharing a single set of uniform among siblings.

In some cases, children bring wild fruits and roasted mahangu porridge as their only lunch.

Top Score Namibia, a product of Namib Mills, announced on social media on Sunday the launch of its Instant Futures initiative, which aims to assist schools by providing each pupil with a school bag containing Top Score Instant Porridge starter packs.

The initiative, which will be rolled out to all schools in the country, will begin with Naiti Combined School.

