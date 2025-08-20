Namibia: Shikongo Urges Police Instructors to Be Professional

19 August 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Ondangwa — Inspector General Joseph Shikongo has urged instructors to ensure that cadet constables are well capacitated mentally and physically to fit in the rank and file of the Namibian Police Force.

"You carry the vital responsibility of transforming civilians into disciplined and skilled members of the force. Thus, your conduct must always be exemplary, reflecting discipline and professionalism," he said.

He made these remarks yesterday on the speech read on his behalf by Commissioner Naftal Sakaria during the official opening of the police basic training at Ruben Danger Ashipala Training Centre in Ondangwa.

Shikongo said the event indeed marks a significant milestone in the journey of 1 061 cadet constables, of which 666 are males, while 395 are females, who have embarked on the path of becoming guardians of peace, order and justice to our great nation.

"I should also indicate that this training is running concurrently with the similar trainings taking place at Pius Joseph Kaundu Police Training Centre in Omaheke region and Simon Mutumba Mutumba Police Training Centre in Zambezi region with a combined total of 2 004 cadet constables at the three training centres," he stated.

He added that unprofessional behaviour or disregard for cultural diversity must never be tolerated.

"I encourage you to guide this training intervention to its successful conclusion," Shikongo said.

The Inspector General said that policing is not just about enforcing laws.

It is about building relationships and fostering trust within the communities.

"As future officers, you will play a vital role in bridging the gap between law enforcement and the public. Your actions will shape the perception of about police force and influence the level of cooperation we receive from the community," he stressed.

Shikongo said cadets are in the training environment, so the rules and regulations of the institution must be always respected and adhered to.

Hence, high level of discipline should be the order of this training course and after training.

"Therefore, I urge you to always comply with all lawful instructions and abide by all the rules and regulations of the Namibian Police Force," he added.

Shikongo said the path ahead will be challenging both physically and mentally.

However, it is through these challenges that you will grow and develop the resilience needed to face the complexities of modern policing.

"You will learn to navigate difficult situations, make critical decisions under pressure, and uphold the rule of law with fairness and compassion," he said.

The training will run for nine months, where seven months will be for theory and physical training.

The two months will be for work integrated learning at various police stations countrywide.

"During the training, these cadet constables will be transformed to become physically fit, possess tactical skills and understand the values that define the Namibian Police Force. Each day of this training will be a step towards forging character and fortitude, imparting knowledge and skills to enable them to serve our nation with unwavering dedication, loyalty, honour and dignity," said Shikongo.

