Namibia: Dordabis Youth Urged to Tap Into Development Fund

Windhoek Rural Swapo coordinator and Dordabis area chairperson, Roswitha Arie, has urged the youth of Dordabis to utilise the National Youth Development Fund (NYDF) to start businesses, earn income, and create much-needed jobs in their community.

Dordabis, home to roughly 2 000 residents living on a crowded 10-acre plot, faces widespread poverty and limited economic opportunities.

The government recently approved N$257 million for the NYDF as part of a broader N$500 million commitment in the 2025/26 fiscal year. The fund aims to promote youth-owned businesses, startups, cooperatives, and innovative projects across various sectors of the economy, with a focus on agriculture and agro-processing, green and eco-friendly initiatives, and manufacturing with added value.

Other eligible sectors include the creative industries (fashion, entertainment, film, craft), ICT and technological innovation, sustainable tourism and hospitality, service industries (logistics, mechanics, etc.), and beauty.

"We have noticed that the Youth Development Fund is creating more projects, and in that spirit, I urge our youth to grab the opportunity and apply," Arie stressed.

"Even if you fail, it is not the end of the world. What matters is that you tried. Stand up, try again, and keep going."

Beyond economic opportunities, Arie also encouraged Dordabis residents to make the most of the registration period for the upcoming Regional and Local Authorities Elections.

"We are asking every Dordabis resident to register. It is important to make sure that your voter's card reflects 'Windhoek Rural' so that your voice is heard at the right level of government," she said.

The politician expressed gratitude to the Swapo-led government for infrastructure development in Dordabis, particularly in water and sanitation.

"We criticise the government a lot, but we should also give credit where it is due. Today, every household in Dordabis has access to clean drinking water and proper sanitation. Each home has its own tap and toilet, and for that, we are grateful," she noted.

However, she urged the government to launch more youth-focused initiatives to tackle urgent social issues in the area.

"Alcohol and drug abuse remain a major concern in Windhoek Rural. We need initiatives that will empower young people and steer them towards productive activities," she added.

The NYDF applications close on 1 September 2025.