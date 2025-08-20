Namibia: Nedbank, One Economy Gang Up Against GBV

Nedbank and the One Economy Foundation have partnered in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBV-F) through their recently concluded Box Donation Drive campaign.

The Nedbank formally gave the One Economy Foundation over 300 donated items and a N$30 000 cash donation recently at Katutura's BeFree Campus.

The activity was led by the Human Capital Team of Nedbank Namibia as part of its wellness programme.

It joined staff members from various branches nationwide in support of GBV-F survivors.

Donated items included non-perishable food, clothing, toiletries and educational materials.

These essentials are meant to offer victims\ comfort, dignity and useful support as they rehabilitate.

Bianca Muller, Nedbank's executive for human capital, said the employees are dedicated to ensuring the drive's success.

"To stand before you today on behalf of Nedbank Namibia, as we come together for a cause that speaks to the very core of our humanity, is both an honour and a solemn privilege," she

stated.

In addition to thanking the donor, Dr Veronica Theron, director for health and Wellness at the One Economy Foundation, underlined the value of cooperative collaborations in combating the scourge of GBV-F.

"The One Economy Foundation is really grateful for your ongoing support. We hope that this collaboration will benefit both parties. We anticipate more partnerships in the future," she said. The two organisations have a long-standing partnership.

More than N$ 100 000 was donated by Nedbank Namibia between 2021 and 2023 to help build the BeFree Campus, a facility intended to give survivors support, empowerment and skill development.

The gathering on Friday, which took place at the building they assisted in building, represented a symbolic extension of that common goal.