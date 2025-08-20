Namibia: Nedbank, One Economy Gang Up Against GBV

19 August 2025
New Era (Windhoek)
By Virere Kaviveterue

Nedbank and the One Economy Foundation have partnered in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBV-F) through their recently concluded Box Donation Drive campaign.

The Nedbank formally gave the One Economy Foundation over 300 donated items and a N$30 000 cash donation recently at Katutura's BeFree Campus.

The activity was led by the Human Capital Team of Nedbank Namibia as part of its wellness programme.

It joined staff members from various branches nationwide in support of GBV-F survivors.

Donated items included non-perishable food, clothing, toiletries and educational materials.

These essentials are meant to offer victims\ comfort, dignity and useful support as they rehabilitate.

Bianca Muller, Nedbank's executive for human capital, said the employees are dedicated to ensuring the drive's success.

"To stand before you today on behalf of Nedbank Namibia, as we come together for a cause that speaks to the very core of our humanity, is both an honour and a solemn privilege," she

stated.

In addition to thanking the donor, Dr Veronica Theron, director for health and Wellness at the One Economy Foundation, underlined the value of cooperative collaborations in combating the scourge of GBV-F.

"The One Economy Foundation is really grateful for your ongoing support. We hope that this collaboration will benefit both parties. We anticipate more partnerships in the future," she said. The two organisations have a long-standing partnership.

More than N$ 100 000 was donated by Nedbank Namibia between 2021 and 2023 to help build the BeFree Campus, a facility intended to give survivors support, empowerment and skill development.

The gathering on Friday, which took place at the building they assisted in building, represented a symbolic extension of that common goal.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.